Brazil confirms Neymar’s fever, but says it’s not a concern for the World Cup

The Brazilian team confirmed that Neymar had a fever yesterday (28) at the Brazilian team’s concentration in Doha, Qatar. In a video released by CBF, doctor Rodrigo Lasmar did not give many details of the case, but dismissed concern about the topic.

“Neymar had an episode of fever which is now under control and does not interfere with the ankle recovery process”, said Lasmar. In this same video, he said that the number 10 will not be available for the game on Friday (2) against Cameroon, but because of the problem with his right ankle. Danilo, with an injury to his left ankle, and Alex Sandro, with a muscle injury to his hip, are also missing.

Neymar’s fever was revealed yesterday (28) in an interview with Vini Jr. In addition to this problem with shirt number 10, Antony, Lucas Paquetá and Raphinha also had some flu-like symptoms.

Neymar watched the game between Brazil and Switzerland directly from his hotel room, while Danilo went to the stadium and even got treatment at the edge of the pitch.

No player was tested for covid-19 because the medical department understood that there was no need. FIFA has not established routine World Cup checks for teams, just as Qatar does not require testing of fans, journalists and everyone else entering the country.