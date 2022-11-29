Brazilian satellite launched by NASA and SpaceX; watch video

The Brazilian satellite SPORT (Scintillation Prediction Observations Research Task) was launched this Saturday (26), in a partnership between the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) and NASA. Its main mission is to investigate Earth’s magnetic anomalies in the South Atlantic region.

The takeoff took place from the Kennedy Space Center (KSC), in Florida – the same base from which the Artemis mission to the Moon left two weeks ago. Our mini satellite took a ride on the International Space Station (ISS) resupply mission CRS-26.

It was launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which sent a Dragon 2 capsule full of supplies, science experiments and equipment (like new solar panels) to astronauts in the Earth-orbiting laboratory.

“What made this possible was the resilience and competence of students and researchers at the ITAsupported by our partners at NASA, INPE, Utah Statethe University of Texas at Dallas and the company aerospace🇧🇷 Only with everyone’s participation could we deliver the satellite ready for launch. Now we are experiencing the excitement and nervousness of waiting to see the fruits of this joint work”, said the project manager, Professor Luís Eduardo Vergueiro Loures da Costa.

THE SPORT

Our new device in space is a CubeSat 6U nanosatellite. The size of a shoebox and weighing 9 kg, it is capable of advanced monitoring — at a much lower cost than large satellites.

Image: AEB

It was developed in Brazil by the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA), in collaboration with the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) and the US space agency. Some scientific instruments were built by North American universities and by the company aerospace🇧🇷

O SPORT Its mission is to monitor the ionosphere (upper layer of the atmosphere) and investigate geomagnetic anomalies over Brazil and its surroundings. Thus, it will contribute to studies of the effects of solar storms — which cause disturbances, such as plasma bubbles, that can harm various activities (communications, GPS signals, energy transmission), compromising the security and infrastructure of the country.

The collected data will also be used by the Brazilian Space Climate Study and Monitoring Program (Embrace), coordinated by INPE.

In the USA, the satellite is under the responsibility of Marshall Space Centerfrom NASA in HuntsvilleAlabama.

Image: AEB

Soccer country

In case you were wondering and as the logo suggests, the name of the satellite (in addition to the meaning of the acronym) is also a tribute to football, specifically to Sport Clube do Recife.

He was baptized by the head of NASA’s Space Weather division, Jim Spann, who grew up in Pernambuco and was an enthusiastic fan of the team in his childhood.

“His goal was not only to honor his favorite team, but also to promote space education for the next generation,” the AEB said in a statement.