Brazilian team sees cases of flu symptoms increase

The Brazilian team is closely following the growth of cases of players with flu symptoms during the World Cup. The last one was Neymar, who stayed today (28) at the delegation’s hotel during the match against Switzerland to undergo physiotherapy on his right ankle, but also because of a fever, as revealed by Vini Jr.

In addition to the number 10 shirt, Antony has already missed two training sessions for that reason and returned to work with the group only yesterday. Today, in the mixed zone, he was hoarse. The attacker even had episodes of vomiting. Raphinha was another who left the stadium saying he was hoarse. O UOL Sport also spoke with businessmen, people who work with athletes and family members who also had symptoms in recent days. There were people who were unable to participate in the first dinner between the delegation and their families.

Lucas Paquetá also had symptoms, but did not stay at the hotel on training days. Against Switzerland, he played the entire first half and was substituted by Tite’s option, according to the coach himself. The player was asked about his situation in the mixed zone, but did not want to talk about the topic.

The team’s medical department follows the cases closely and has treated everything as “discomfort” – so far, it has not considered any cases of concern. FIFA does not include in its protocol the obligation of the covid test for any selection.

Qatar also removed the covid test obligation for fans, journalists and everyone who was going to travel to the country to follow the World Cup. There is also no requirement for proof of vaccination.

At first, the suspicion is that the athletes are having difficulties due to the temperatures that exceed 30ºC when they are in external areas and transitions to closed places with air conditioning, with very low temperatures, in addition to the dry air, including when traveling by bus. competition officials. Heat shock to the body is one of the potential causes for these symptoms.

Antony reported that in order to improve over the last few days, he started to always turn off the air conditioning in his room at the Brazilian team’s delegation hotel in Doha.

In addition to the players themselves, several family members and businessmen of the athletes who are in Qatar also have symptoms. They have had daily contact during training sessions for the team and also at events organized by the CBF, such as dinners the day after the game.

The Qatar government website says that in the last 24 hours, 367 cases of covid-19 were registered in the country, with 1,166 active cases and no deaths.