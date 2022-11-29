Brazil’s rival in the World Cup, Cameroon has an embarrassing squad and speculation about interference in the list

Last Thursday, the Cameroon national team called up the 26 players for the Qatar Cup, including figures like Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) and Choupo-Moting (Bayern) to compete in group G, against Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. But what drew attention during the press conference for the announcement was the African team’s coach, Rigobert Song: he was babbling and in a tone of doubt when pronouncing the names of his athletes, a moment that raised speculations. Watch the video:

The announcement had tragicomic moments. In one of them, journalists even helped him pronounce a surname that he didn’t understand. Song even needed several seconds to clarify the pronunciation, until an assistant helped him. After the live embarrassment, the Cameroonian press began to speculate on the reasons that led to the strange situation.

Some claimed that the coach, who has only six matches in charge of the team, would not have been the author of the squad list, but authorities of the Cameroonian Federation, chaired by Samuel Eto’o, a former Barcelona and Chelsea striker. Song is a former defender who retired from Trabzonspor, Turkey, in 2010. He has history in the national team: he played 137 games and played in four World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002 and 2010).

The situation was not the only one that caused strangeness in the African team. In February, Portuguese coach Antonio Conceição was sacked despite having lost just three of his 23 matches. In its cycle, the team had 14 wins and six draws. The country’s president, Paul Biya, was the one who dismissed Conceição from office, shortly before the decisive confrontation against Algeria, in March, which was worth a place in the World Cup.

Many did not believe in the decision, which was made official at the time by the Cameroonian Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi. “By explicit indication of the president of the republic, the coach of the selection, Mr. Antonio Conceição, was replaced by Rigobert Song. The Football Federation was invited to accept these guidelines coming from above as soon as possible”, stated Mouelle Kombi.

With two wins, one draw and three defeats in charge of Cameroon, Song will have a friendly against Panama in Abu Dhabi, next Friday. Six days later, the team debuts in the Cup, against Switzerland. It will be Cameroon’s eighth participation in a World Cup.