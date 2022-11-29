Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, is Canceled After They Find Controversial Film of the Actress

On the internet, cancellation can end up affecting anyone, either because of a recent mistake or the discovery of something said 10 years ago. And now not even brie larson escaped.

A few months ago, much of the internet revolted with Chris Evans, Captain America. This after the star wished congratulations to Paul Bettany, who plays the Vision. The reason for this confusion you understand here🇧🇷

And recently it was the turn of actress Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel. Brie was considered by many fans as someone “uncancellable”, but the resurgence of a film has been causing controversy on the networks.

A user on Twitter recalled the existence of the film Basmati Blues, romantic comedy starring Brie Larson. The film follows a scientist sent to India with the objective of selling the genetically modified rice created by her.

According to the user, who is Indian, the film is “incredibly racist and insulting“, claiming that the production is simply the embodiment of all stereotypes and caricatures linked to the country.

Fans of Brie defended the actress, noting that she signed on to participate in the film in 2013, when she was having trouble finding roles in Hollywood. Other than that, some fans said that the actress has already apologized for the choice, and that she avoids the subject precisely so that this terrible film does not resurface.

What did you think?

Leaks new look of Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2

As we know, the sequel will give Brie Larson’s superheroine the support of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who promise to form a simply epic trio.

Is at captain marvel 2 the superhero will wear TWO Completely different uniforms. The first could already be seen in the post-credits scene of the series. Ms. Marvel, which featured Carol switching places with Kamala Khan. Remember:

The second uniform, on the other hand, had its first details revealed from the screening of the film’s trailer at D23, a Disney event that took place last month. O Can We Get Some Toast described in Planeta Aladnna the heroine will gain a new uniform like Genis-Vell’s, which will not have the shiny part but the design is the same:

What did you think?

MORE ABOUT CAPTAIN MARVEL 2

The Marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of Marvel Studios’ billionaire films, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have a script written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame🇧🇷

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!