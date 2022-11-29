“BRL 7 million”; Rueda doesn’t stop at Kannemann and signals to open his wallet to close with Chilean Championship sensation striker

After choosing Odair Hellmann as coach and Paulo Roberto Falcão as football coordinator, Santos, little by little, begins to reformulate its squad. There will be arrivals and departures. Luan, for example, has already left Vila Belmiro and returned to Corinthians; Lucas Pires and John can stop at São Paulo. Meanwhile, Rueda is already working with 5 names to reinforce Peixão in 2023. They are: defender Kannemann, from Grêmio, left-back Jorge, from Palmeiras, defensive midfielders Jean Lucas and Edenilson and striker Martín Lucero, from Colo Colo. , from Chile.

The contractual situations of the quintet are quite different. Left-back Jorge and defensive midfielder Jean Lucas arrived in Vila Belmiro on loan with an option to buy at the end of 2023; Edenilson will only come to Peixe if the president reaches a common denominator with Internacional’s board, which is asking for around R$ 10 million to release the medallion; Kannemann may become another option for Odair Hellmann after December 31, as the Argentine has not yet renewed with Imortal. The information is from the journalist Lucas Costa.

The situation of Martín Lucero of Colo-Colo is more complicated. That’s because there is another Brazilian team interested: Grêmio. According to the DaleAlbo portal, the Gauchos are willing to pay around R$ 6 million to have the player in their squad. To give the hat to the Imortal, Rueda would have to match the value or offer more to the Chileans. The decision of the striker’s future should come out by the end of December.

Martín Lucero has been one of the highlights of the Chilean Championship. Last season, the Argentine managed to score goals on 24 occasions in 38 matches, including 4 in Libertadores in just 6 games. The player would arrive to shadow Marcos Leonardo or even take over the position if Menino da Vila, who has several polls from abroad, ends up being negotiated in the next windows. Its market value, according to the Transfermakrt portal, is R$ 7 million.