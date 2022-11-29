Bruno Fernandes decides, Portugal defeats Uruguay and guarantees a place in the round of 16 of the World Cup

Portugal is the third team classified to the round of 16 of the world Cup🇧🇷 For the second round of Group H, the Portuguese team won the Uruguay 2-0 at the Lusail stadium. Bruno Fernandes, twice in the second half, scored the goals of the match.

With the result, Portugal reached six points and stamped an early place in the next phase of the competition, but still does not have the first place assured. With one point, just like South Korea, Celeste got into trouble. It occupies the last round of the key, still without scoring a goal, and needs to win in the last round to qualify.

On Friday (2), at 12h (Brasília time), Fernando Santos’ men will face Coreis and only need a tie to advance in first place. At the same time, Diego Alonso’s team will face off against the Ghanaians for the vacancy.

FIRST TIME TAKEN



With five defenders, Uruguay started the match with compact lines in defense and imposing strength in the defense. Thus, the referee distributed two cards to the South Americans and one to the Europeans. Portugal controlled ball possession in midfield, unable to penetrate the opposing defense.

After half of the initial stage, Celeste got loose and almost opened the scoring. Bentancur received a free kick in midfield, advanced with the ball and dribbled past William Carvalho and Rúben Dias at the edge of the area. Face to face, he played underneath Diogo Costa, but the Portuguese goalkeeper came out well and made a great save.

GOL DE PORTUGAL (BUT WHOSE?)



After the break, coaches Fernando Santos and Diego Alonso chose not to make changes to their teams. What changed was the score. Nine minutes into the second half, Portugal opened the scoring. Bruno Fernandes crossed from the left side, Cristiano Ronaldo tried to slide with his head, and the ball went in without changing its trajectory. FIFA gave the goal to the Portuguese number 8.

PRESSURE FROM CELESTE, BUT BRUNO KILLS THE GAME

Bruno Fernandes’ goal and the changes in both teams made the match more dynamic and open. Celeste launched the attack, and Maxi Gómez stamped Diogo Costa’s crossbar. In the final minutes, Suárez and Arrascaeta had chances to equalize, but they weren’t happy with the finishes.

In the game’s extra time, the ball hit Giménez’s arm in an individual play by Bruno Fernandes. After consulting VAR, the referee signaled a penalty, and the number 8 scored his second goal of the match. At the last minute, he even stamped Rochet’s crossbar.

DATASHEET

PORTUGAL 2 X 0 URUGUAY – WORLD CUP – SECOND ROUND – GROUP H

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Qatar

Date and time: 11/28/2022 (Monday), at 4 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Alireza Faghani (Iran)

Auxiliaries: Mohammadreza Mansouri (Iran) and Mohammadreza Abolfazli (Iran)

Fourth referee: Abdulrahman Al Jassim (Qatar)

VAR: Abdulla Al-Marri (Qatar)

Public: 88,668

Yellow cards: Rúben Neves, João Félix and Rúben Dias (POR) / Bentancur and Mathias Olivera (URU)

Red cards: 🇧🇷

Goals: Bruno Fernandes (8’/T2) (1-0) and Bruno Fernandes (48’/T2) (2-0)

PORTUGAL

Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias and Nuno Mendes (Raphael Guerreiro, 41’/1ºT); William Carvalho (João Palhinha, 38’/T2), Rúben Neves (Rafael Leão, 24’/T2) and Bernardo Silva; Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo (Gonçalo Ramos, 38’/T2) and João Félix (Matheus Nunes, 38’/T2). Technician: Fernando Santos

URUGUAY

Rochet, Giménez, Godín (Pellestri, 12’/T2) and Coates, Varela, Mathias Olivera (Viña, 40’/T2), Bentancur, Valverde and Vecino (Arrascaeta, 2/12), Darwin Núñez (Maxi Gómez, 28′ /2ºT) and Cavani (Suárez, 28’/2ºT). Technician: Diego Alonso.