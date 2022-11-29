Cameroon confirms departure of Onana and Rigobert Song bench – 11/29/2022 – Sport

The Cameroonian Football Federation confirmed the suspension of André Onana from the squad for disciplinary reasons, as per the decision of coach Rigobert Song. The measure was a surprise before the match against Serbia, on Monday morning (28), in which the teams drew 3-3.

Cameroon does the math to qualify for the round of 16. The team will need to beat Brazil next Friday (2), at 4 pm, and hopes for a combination of results between Switzerland and Serbia that will give it the advantage in goal difference.

“The Cameroonian Football Federation informs the public that, following a decision by Mr. Rigobert Song Bahanag, coach of the Indomitable Lions, the player André Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons. The Cameroonian Football Federation reiterates its full support for the coach and to his entire team in implementing the federation’s policy, which aims to preserve discipline, solidarity and cohesion within the national team”, says the note from Fecafoot.

According to the international press, the goalkeeper and the coach had a conversation after the match against Serbia, but they did not reach a consensus, despite the mediation of the former striker and president of Fecafoot, Samuel Eto’o. Onana decided to go home and not continue in the competition.

The starter in the match against Serbia was Devis Epassy. On the bench, the team has Simon Ngapandouetnbu, 19 years old, from Olympique de Marseille, theoretically the third goalkeeper.

In a press conference after the game, coach Rigobert Song had left the goalkeeper’s return open, as long as he respected the rules, with respect and discipline.

“We will see if there is a possibility for him to stay with us or not. It will also depend on him, I asked him to wait. He will have to respect the rules. Respect and discipline are needed. I am in favor of the group. Of course, the goalkeeper position is important and he is an important player, but we are in a difficult tournament and I know what I have to do. That is to make sure that the team has priority over the individuals”, he said.

Onana passed through Barcelona’s base and was also at Ajax. Today, he plays for Inter Milan. He is 26 years old and a year ago he overcame a nine-month suspension for doping. His first games were defending Cameroon and helping to secure the points the team needed to advance in the African Cup of Nations.