Cameroon’s goalkeeper Onana, expelled from the national team, suffered an accident just before the World Cup

Onana was involved in an accident before the World Cupreproduction

Published 11/28/2022 11:42 AM

Goalkeeper André Onana, one of the main names of the Cameroon national team, is out of the World Cup. He was expelled from the delegation after not agreeing with the coach that he should change his “playing style”.

This, however, is not the Inter Milan archer’s first controversy. Before moving to the Italian side in July, he scared Ajax and Cameroon supporters after suffering a serious car accident.

Onana’s vehicle collided head-on with another and both cars had their front end completely damaged. He was on his way to the accommodation where he would meet other players of his national team, to concentrate for the match against Algeria, valid for the then African Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

One of his friends, who was in the same car, ended up suffering more serious injuries. The goalkeeper, however, was unharmed.

After the incident, Onana signed a five-year contract with Inter Milan. The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who joined the Nerazzurri team free of charge, was brought up in Barcelona’s youth system.