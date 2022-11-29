Carlos Queiroz’s Iran loses and says goodbye to the 2022 World Cup

Iran, coached by the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, this Tuesday, after losing, by 1-0, against the United States, in the last round of group B. The USA and England move on to the round of 16.

It was enough for the Iranians to draw to advance to the round of 16 and that’s where Queiroz’s initial strategy went. Iran gave the ball to the USA and tried to exploit the transitions, however, they rarely managed to reach the opponent’s area with danger.

The Americans were always more dangerous and, in the 38th minute, won the prize. Almost from the midfield line, Weston McKennie, one of the most enlightened, sent Sergiño Dest through to the right of the penalty area. The right-back headed into the middle, where Christian Pulisic appeared pushing for the goal.

Iran only woke up near the end, however, it was too late. In the eighth and penultimate minute of added time, Mehdi Taremi managed to beat the goalkeeper, however, the newly entered central Walker Zimmerman cut the ball practically on top of the goal line and sealed the qualification of the United States.

They are joined by England, who defeated Wales 3-0 and secured top spot in the group. Marcus Rashford scored twice, in the 50th and 68th minutes. Phil Foden scored, in the 51st minute, the other English goal, in a duel between United Kingdom nations.

England passes the group in first place, with five points, and will face Senegal, second in group A, in the round of 16. The USA, who are second with five points, will face the Netherlands, who won the group of the hosts.