Casimiro, Globo’s main rival, sets new record during World Cup broadcast – Money Times

The Qatar edition of world Cup has shown the strength of social networks and real-time image transmission services, the so-called streams🇧🇷 The Brazilian Casimiro Miguel, who already has some records in his history and is the main competitor of Globereached the mark of being the second most watched live in the world.

In the game between Brazil and Switzerland, Casemiro increased his brand and reached the peak of 4.8 million people simultaneously watching his narration. In Brazil’s first game in the World Cup, 3.5 million people watched the match on their YouTube channel at the same time.

The brands single out Casimiro as the most watched live in Brazil, surpassing Marília Mendonça’s concert during the pandemic, when 3.3 million people followed the songs, and the second most watched in the world, surpassing even the richest man in the world.

At the launch of SpaceX, Elon Musk broadcast where 2.3 million people followed simultaneously.

The first place on this podium belongs to the parachute jump from space performed by Felix Baumgartner, which was seen by more than 8 million people live.

Globo rival

Brazil’s first game in the World Cup was shown exclusively on open TV by Rede Globowhich led the audience by a wide margin.

According to preliminary data from Kantar Ibope, in Greater São Paulo, the station reached peaks of 50 points, or 78% of the share (televisions on).

The sum of paid channels was 4.1 points, while TV Record, which broadcast the program Cidade Alerta, totaled 1.2 points.

Each point on Ibope represents 75 thousand tuned televisions. This leads to say that around 3,750,000 watched the game on Globo, close to the number reached by Casimiro.

