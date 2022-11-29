Cat adopts baby lynx after being found alone in a chicken coop

Maternal instinct led a domestic cat named Honeybun to adopt another feline rescued by employees of the Millstone Wildlife Center, a wildlife protection service in New Hampshire, USA.

However, the rescued animal was not a normal cat, but a lynx cub that was abandoned in a chicken coop by its own mother. This one was only six weeks old and weighed less than 1.5 kilos.

Upon being rescued by the institution, the little lynx cub was crying from loneliness and hunger, so to alleviate some of his pain, the rescuers chose to contact Spicy Cats, an entity that rescues and rehabilitates wild cats.

The lynx is looking to the side (Photo: Reproduction Facebook / Millstone Wildlife Center)

Among the residents of Spicy Cats was an extremely loving kitten who used to take care of puppies from other people’s litters named Honeybun.

Despite never having taken care of a wild cub, maternal love spoke louder, as soon the feline adopted the lynx as if it were her own child.

“She is very, very motherly and patient, so we knew she would be perfect for the lynx,” Caroline, president of Spicy Cats, told The Dodo.

The lynx and the cat are eating (Photo: Gatos Picantes)

Next to its new mother, the pup quickly stopped crying. Honeybun, on the other hand, had all the peace in the world until the puppy trusted her.

In that sense, Caroline points out that the sweet scene warmed her heart.

“As far as we know, this has not been attempted before. So it was a little risky, but I’m thrilled that they’re doing so well,” she details.

Due to the fact that the cat cannot teach the lynx its true hunting skills so that it can survive alone in the wild, Honeybun will only be a temporary mother.

The kitten and the puppy are lying on the bed (Photo: Reproduction Facebook / Spicy Cats)

Therefore, as soon as it reaches the ideal age, the cub will be placed with another lynx who will teach him everything he needs to know.

“Millstone is planning a successful spring launch!” she stresses.

The protector points out that if all goes well, the lynx will thrive in the wild and the rescue will be a small part of its long history and all thanks to a feline with a big heart.

“They are definitely a cute pair,” concludes Caroline.

The calf is sitting (Photo: Reproduction Facebook / Millstone Wildlife Center)

In an extremely cute video published on Facebook on October 6th, on the Spicy Cats page, the lynx and the kitten appear playing like good friends.

In the caption, the post jokes that the lynx is biting the feline in front of the cameras.

The two are playing (Photo: Reproduction Facebook / Spicy Cats)

But later, he points out that everything is just a little joke between the two, because the lynx is still a cub, consequently it will not attack anyone.

Added to this, the text emphasizes that both are always being monitored and, in addition, lynxes hardly attack domestic cats unless they are desperate.

“There is no human affection going on. The goal is for him to be careful around humans so he can be safe as an adult in the wild.”

In all, the video was seen by more than 33,000 people.

“Wow! Honey is a sweet mama! She doesn’t care at all!” Amy commented.

“How to resist the temptation of not petting that lynx”, noted an internet user.

“What a holy foster mother,” Rebecca points out.

