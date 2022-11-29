Cat sleeps in the suitcase and is only found when passing through the X-ray at the airport; Look

Agents at John F. Kennedy Airport, in New York, had a scare on November 16: they surprised a large cat sleeping peacefully in a suitcase that was being X-rayed in the departure lounges.

It all started when a TSA (US Transportation Security Agency) employee saw tufts of orange fur sticking out of a slightly opened suitcase. Upon confirming the presence of the clandestine animal, he alerted his superiors.

The passenger was then called to return to the ticket counter. The surprise was no less than that of the agents. “The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in the household, implying he was unaware the cat was in the suitcase,” a spokeswoman said. Associated Press🇧🇷

The sleeping cat was none other than Smells. He allegedly climbed into his visiting friend’s suitcase to take a nap – and almost ended up going to Florida. The feline’s tutors didn’t even know about his disappearance until the call from airport officials.

On Twitter, the TSA shared images of the (almost) traveling cat. In the first photo, it is possible to see an unusual shape in the x-ray – which, shortly afterwards, was confirmed as being Smells. Another image shows the tufts of hair that leaked out of the trunk and, lastly, the agent finding the cat stretched over the passenger’s clothes.

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA🇧🇷 They’re available every day, from 8 am – 6 pm (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022

As if nothing had happened

According to the newspaper washington postthe animal did not attempt to escape during the apprehension – or rescue, as Smells could be injured or sick while traveling in the hold of the aircraft.

When talking to the cat’s owner, Alix, she said she was at work and hadn’t noticed the animal’s absence. Then her fiance went to the airport and picked up the runaway feline.

“I was worried that Smells was scared but he didn’t even meow on the way back,” she said. “I gave him some extra snacks and he acted like nothing happened.”

Because of Smells, the traveler missed his flight, but managed to book it for the next day – this time, without a cat.