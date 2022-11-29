Cavani and Uruguay’s performance: ″Ask Alonso…″

Scroll through the image gallery above by clicking on the arrows.

Comments by Cavani, player from Uruguay, after the defeat by Portugal (2-0) in the second round of Group H

Reflection: “It leaves a bitter taste for losing, we know that we have great potential to be able to give more. And leaving points like this costs, it’s difficult to lose points in a World Cup. We have to recover and we know that there are things to correct and improve. Now we’re going to prepare for the next game. like a final, because it’s the chance we have.”

What is happening, why is the selection not yielding? “You have to ask Alonso… he can talk more tactically about what could happen. It’s football games, sometimes things work out, sometimes they don’t. Preparing for what’s to come.”

Wrong way, the ball does not go in, what happens: “Sometimes many things happen that lead to you not being able to win a game.”







