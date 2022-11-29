Cavani criticizes Uruguay’s stance: ‘Ask the coach’

Uruguay had a bad start to the World Cup in Qatar. With a goalless draw against South Korea in the debut and a 2-0 defeat by Portugal yesterday (28), Celeste reaches the last round needing a victory against Ghana to advance to the round of 16.

Uruguay is one of three teams yet to score at this World Cup, along with Mexico and Tunisia. The offensive system underwent changes during the tournament. Diego Alonso cast Luís Suárez in his debut, and put edinson Cavani in his place against Portugal.

Despite being given an opportunity in the starting line-up, Cavani was not above criticizing Uruguay’s defensive posture.

“What’s going wrong? You have to ask (Diego) Alonso that. Ask him, he can tell you more about the tactical side,” said the Valencia striker.

Defender José María Giménez was another to criticize the Uruguayan stance. “We didn’t come out ahead, just like what happened in the first match. We entered with doubts about our football, and we didn’t understand the nuances of this match. So there is a feeling of great bitterness, because we have a great team and we are not leaving that on the field, we are not demonstrating the football we have”, he highlighted.

Despite the “doubts” with football itself and the offensive difficulties, Giménez does not attribute responsibility for the negative results to the coach. For him, everyone can do more.

“We need to believe in ourselves, it’s not enough to wear the shirt of the national team, we need to be self-critical, recognize mistakes, and we’ll still have a chance”.

Uruguay faces Ghana next Friday (2nd), at 12h (Brasília time), at the Al Janoub Stadium. Celeste is at the bottom of Group H, with 1 point. Diego Alonso’s team needs to beat the Africans and hope South Korea doesn’t have the same result against Portugal.

UOL columnists comment live on the main highlights of the day of Qatar World Cup, Alex Sandro out of Brazil’s next game, expectations for Wales v England and more. Watch: