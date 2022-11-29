Channing Tatum to Star in the Bullet Train Director’s Spy Thriller for Amazon

Channing Tatum is set to lead David Leitch’s new spy thriller, Red shirt, for Amazon Studios. with papers in magic mike🇧🇷 21 Jump Streetand The eight hated, Tatum has become a true household name in Hollywood. Last summer he appeared as a train passenger in Bullet train, directed by Leitch, and opened to mixed reviews, but was still a box office success. Tatum’s Appearance in Bullet train it was brief but promising as it seems to be the start of something bigger, with the actor and director reuniting for a new project.

Deadline reports that after a fierce bidding war, Amazon Studios acquired Red shirtstarring Tatum, directed by Leitch and based on an original proposal by dark phoenix writer Simon Kinberg. Plot details for Red shirt remains under wraps, although it is being described as an international spy thriller. The project received seven sizable offers from various studios and streamers, including Paramount, Universal, Netflix and Sony, before being picked up by Amazon in one of the biggest sales of the year.

Channing Tatum’s return continues

After finishing work on Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017, Tatum took a four-year break from acting due to exhaustion. Earlier this year, he came back in style with the double whammy of Dog and the lost city🇧🇷 The first, which follows Tatum’s character’s reluctant relationship with a troubled German shepherd, also marked the actor’s directorial debut and was a box office success, grossing $84 million on a $15 million budget. Starring alongside Sandra Bullock, the lost city was another hit, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide.

With multiple roles lined up, Channing Tatum’s revival will continue into next year as he returns to one of his most famous roles in Magic Mike’s Last Dance to complete the trilogy. Tatum also completed production on Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut. Island P and is currently filming a space race movie, Artemis Project, alongside Scarlett Johansson. Now, Red shirt can be added to Tatum’s long list of future projects. However, the spy thriller won’t start filming any time soon, as Leitch is about to start production on his next project, The Fall Guystarring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

With Tatum on board, Red shirt it will be yet another star-studded action thriller for Leitch. The stuntman turned Hollywood filmmaker has directed everyone from Keanu Reeves in John WickCharlize Theron in Atomic BlondeRyan Reynolds on Deadpool 2Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shawand Brad Pitt in Bullet train🇧🇷 Now, Leitch has a new muse in Tatum to helm his highly sought-after spy thriller, Red shirtfor Amazon Studios.

Source: Deadline