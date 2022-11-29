check out the 5 stories that most ‘bombed’ at the Tricolor weekend

Grêmio continues to move behind the scenes in the football market, with an eye on reinforcements to qualify coach Renato Portaluppi’s squad. To keep you very well informed about the main news from Imortal, the Portal do Gremista summarizes what was highlighted during the weekend.

Bruno Fernandes shines and dispatches “Grêmio attack” at the World Cup

1) Campaz and Villasanti fall behind in ranking with new signing

The first reinforcement of Tricolor should be announced soon, after the president of Huracán confirms the sale of midfielder Franco Cristaldo. According to information from the management of the Argentine team, the value of the transaction is 4.5 million dollars (R$ 25.5 million). If the values ​​are confirmed, this will be the most expensive signing in the history of the Club.

Check out the list of the highest amounts ever invested in history:

Campaz (2021): BRL 21 million

Bolaños (2016): BRL 20 million

Villasanti (2021): BRL 18 million

Giuliano (2014): BRL 15 million

Marcelo Moreno (2011): BRL 14.5 million

2) Know the amount that Grêmio wanted to pay to Rodinei

With advanced talks to hire right-back Rodinei, the club from Rio Grande do Sul took a hat from the European club Olympiacos. According to leaked information, the player would receive, between salary and gloves, more than R$500,000 per month.

3) Grêmio news: Alberto Guerra is interested in signing Colo-Colo striker

According to information from Rádio Sport, from Santiago-CHI, Tricolor Gaúcho is interested in Argentine Juan Martín Lucero. The 31-year-old striker plays for Colo-Colo and is going through a great phase with the Chilean team. Recently, the Argentine was Chilean champion, top scorer in the competition and won the best player award. Furthermore, he participated in 41 matches in 2022 and scored 24 goals. The board consulted the attacker’s situation, but did not initiate conversations as it is already negotiating with two other foreign players, Franco Cristaldo and Felipe Carballo.

Journalist remembers when he nominated Bruno Guimarães to Grêmio

4) Board must reformulate Grêmio’s DM after the holidays

According to information provided by journalist Diego Torbes, there is a possibility for the management to dismiss the entire medical department of the club, which has been the target of much criticism from the fans for some time.

There is an idea, without definition yet, of the management to dismiss the entire Medical Department of the #Guild on vacation trips. The sector has been the target of numerous criticisms for some time and its restructuring was one of President Alberto Guerra’s campaign promises. pic.twitter.com/PCngduTiEO — Diego Torbes (@DiegoTorbesBage) November 26, 2022

5) Diego Cerri recommended hiring a gringo striker to Grêmio

Cerri, who acted as executive director in recent seasons, left a report with all the market analysis and possible names to reinforce the Tricolor. Among them, Paraguayan Isidro Pitta, who played for Juventude last season and left after the end of the Brazilian Series A Championship.