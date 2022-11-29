Chevron will resume oil production in Venezuela

In a deal sealed over the weekend, the Biden Government surgically relaxed trade sanctions against dictator Nicolás Maduro and authorized Chevron to resume oil production in Venezuela and imports to the US.

The breakthrough in the negotiation came after Maduro and an opposition front – the United Platform – agreed to implement a humanitarian aid program estimated at US$3 billion and to continue the dialogue on holding free and fair elections in 2024.

The White House granted Chevron a license that allows the company to resume oil exploration in the joint ventures it has with PDVSA, the Venezuelan state oil company.

The license issued by the Treasury Department means the resumption of operations by the Californian oil company in Venezuela after a ten-year hiatus.

The endorsement, however, prohibits PDVSA from receiving profits from Chevron’s oil sales. According to The Wall Street Journal, officials said the US is prepared to revoke or change the license, which will be in effect for six months, at any time if Venezuela does not respect the terms of the negotiation.

Venezuela owns the largest known oil reserves in the world, but its production began to decline during the government of tyrant Hugo Chávez. Currently, the country produces 700,000 barrels per day, compared to 3 million per day in the 1990s.

The lack of investment in recent years will make it difficult to resume, with analysts estimating that production could reach 1 million barrels a day in the coming months.

The profits obtained by Chevron with the resumption of operations will be used to pay off the debt of US$ 4.2 billion that PDVSA owes the Californian company. The license also prohibits Chevron from paying taxes and royalties to the Venezuelan government.

According to the WSJ, White House sources said the decision to issue the license was not a response to oil prices, which have been a major concern for Biden in recent months.

The limited scope of Chevron’s license is seen as a way to ensure Maduro stays the course of negotiations, with the expectation of further sanctions relief.