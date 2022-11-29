China protests: BBC journalist arrested during coverage

protest in shanghai

Sunday’s protest in Shanghai drew hundreds of people and many were arrested

Chinese police beat a BBC journalist in Shanghai and briefly arrested him as he covered protests sweeping the country against the government-imposed COVID-19 lockdown.

Ed Lawrence was held at the city’s main protest on Sunday (27/11) for several hours before being released.

“It is very worrying that one of our journalists has been attacked in this way while carrying out his duties,” the BBC said.

China’s government said Lawrence did not produce his press credentials.

