Chris Hemsworth Admits He Didn’t Finish Loki Season 1

The actor Chris Hemsworth admitted that failed to finish season 1 of Lokione of the projects of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)🇧🇷

In an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Thor interpreter explained that didn’t have time to conclude, but that he quite liked what little he saw.

🇧🇷I think I saw an episode of Loki and thought it was pretty cool. [Mas] I have three kids, man🇧🇷 I have three kids and… I’m just hanging around… No, I haven’t watched anything. It’s not because I don’t want to. I just didn’t have the time.”

So far, it’s unclear if a new narrative will reunite the brothers – who remain separated by the multiverse.

Chris Hemsworth is Thor

For the general happiness of Marvel fans, the God of Thunder got a fourth film🇧🇷

Entitled Thor: Love and Thunderthe feature film ended Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The plot still had some very unexpected events, the biggest one being the Return of Natalie Portman as Jane FosterBut not only that.

The film also introduced the first LGBT heroine from Marvel in the movies, who was actually already a well-known character: Valkyrie is now King of Asgard and like every King, he needs a Queen.

That’s where Jane Foster comes in, who is not only back in the God of thunderbut also returned as itself: she became the Mighty Thorjust like in the comics.

For the direction, Taika Waititi from Thor: Ragnarokwas back.

Of the cast, not only Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman are confirmed. Other names are Christian Bale (who is the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (who lives Zeus).

The first trailer released also confirmed the participation of the Guardians of the Galaxy🇧🇷

Thor: Love and Thunder, premiered in July 7, 2022, in theaters in Brazil.

Read the official synopsis:

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjölnir, revealing herself to be Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.



