Christmas Pix coup: see how not to fall!

Currently, criminals have been using the Nubank digital bank to apply scams at Christmas time. See how to protect yourself!

With the arrival of Pix, bad people have developed ways to deceive customers of banking institutions. Currently, criminals have used the Nubank digital bank to apply blows at Christmas time. “Nubank Natal Feliz” is a false advertisement shared on social networks.

In this way, fintech issued a statement informing that it is not carrying out any campaign related to shared advertising: “Nubank informs that it is not carrying out the Merry Christmas campaign. If you were impacted by this message, do not click, know that it is a scam”.

Christmas coup offers R$ 50 on Pix

The fake “Nubank Natal Feliz” promotion offers R$50 in the Pix for customers who access a shared link. The text accompanies an image of the Nubank logo. In this way, the false promotion encourages customers to follow the steps in an agile way to participate in the campaign.

Thus, the sense of urgency makes victims click on the link without thinking about the website’s content.

What should I do if I get the message?

Fake promotions are widely shared on WhatsApp and other social networks. That way, if you receive false content, do not fill in any personal information or access links sent.

To make sure that the promotion is misleading, visit the official Nubank website. In this way, it is possible to check if there is indeed a campaign being carried out by the digital bank. It is also possible to report the contact through the Nubank application.

Nubank also provides a service channel so that customers who are victims of scams can get in touch to receive guidance on what to do in the face of a scam.

Image: fizkes/shutterstock.com