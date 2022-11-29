City Hall of Macaé

The first showing at Cine Afro, promoted by the Municipal Department of Education, was the story of “Mulher Rei”, with Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis. The event took place this Tuesday (29), at the Marielle Franco auditorium, in Cidade Universitária. The event closes the Black Consciousness Month program, with the aim of giving visibility to Afro-descendant origins.

The coordinator of the Afro Culture in Schools Program, Kátia Magalhães, spoke about the Cine Afro proposal, which will continue with editions once a month.

“We do not know the history of our descendants. Therefore, the initiative is yet another action to promote equality. We are in the process of preparing the guidebook for anti-racist education in Macaé. Therefore, the awareness of these professionals, who will also be multipliers, is fundamental”, explained Kátia.

The film follows an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, with the thrilling epic journey of General Nanisca. She trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

Kátia adds that the proposal was to make a parallel with the history of black women treated like queens in their countries who, in return, were sold as slaves to other nations. “The film shows the empowerment of black women, the respect they carry in their kingdom”, said the coordinator.

For teacher Marilane Beraldi, 51 years old, the cinema session is important for changing paradigms. “Prejudice is no longer veiled, as it is present in different places and forms. It is necessary to reinforce, more and more, that we are all equal, regardless of skin color”, stressed Marilane.