Clean, green hydrogen produced with LED light

LED photocaltic reactor generating hydrogen with the new copper-iron plasmonic catalyst.

Producing hydrogen with light

Produced only with low-cost and commercially available materials, a new catalyst depends only on the power of light to convert ammonia into hydrogen, the clean fuel par excellence.

It is the second innovation in this area in a few months, but the work by Yigao Yuan and colleagues at Rice University, in the USA, has the advantage of being closer to commercial use than the production of hydrogen by photocatalytic separation of water, recently presented by a team from the University of Vienna, Austria.

Yuan and his colleagues developed a photocatalyst made of copper and iron, replacing the expensive ruthenium, a noble metal of the platinum group.

After testing the functioning of the photocatalysis in the laboratory, using lasers, the team was able to repeat the feat using reactors illuminated by LEDs, which are already commercially available.

Tests proved that the catalysts maintained their effectiveness under LED lighting and at a scale 500 times larger than the laboratory setting.

“Transition metals, like iron, are typically bad thermocatalysts,” said Professor Naomi Halas, team coordinator. “This work shows that they can be efficient plasmonic photocatalysts. It also demonstrates that photocatalysis can be performed efficiently with low-cost LED photon sources.”

System diagram including reaction cell (left). The lighting is made with LEDs emitting light with a wavelength of 470 nanometers.

plasmon catalysts

The best thermocatalysts are made from platinum and precious metals from the same group, such as palladium, radium and ruthenium. But the team has been focusing its attention on light-activated metallic nanoparticles, or plasmonic nanoparticles, for some years now – the name is due to surface plasmons, a kind of electricity generated by light on the surface of metals.

Although the best plasmin photocatalysts are also made with precious metals, such as silver and gold, the team had discovered that plasmin nanoparticles emit short-lived, high-energy electrons, called “hot carriers”, which led them to produce hybrid particles, merging the plasmonic nanoparticles with catalytic nanoparticles, generating what the team calls “antenna reactors”, since the particles capture light, as if they were an antenna, and use its energy to conduct chemical reactions with very high precision.

Now, they’ve finally managed to replace precious metal catalysts with “ordinary” metals – specifically, they’ve built antenna reactors out of copper and iron particles, and demonstrated that they are highly efficient at converting ammonia, a widely available and used chemical compound. by the chemical industry.

“In the absence of light, the copper-iron catalyst showed a reactivity about 300 times lower than the copper-ruthenium catalysts, which is not surprising, since ruthenium is the best thermocatalyst for this reaction,” said researcher Hossein Robatjazi. “However, under light, copper-iron showed efficiencies and reactivity similar and comparable to copper-ruthenium.”

Decentralized hydrogen production

The big step to convert this discovery from a laboratory curiosity into a practical application came when the results were repeated in common reactors, illuminated by LEDs.

“This is the first report in the scientific literature to show that photocatalysis with LEDs can produce gram-scale amounts of hydrogen gas from ammonia,” said Halas. “This opens the door to completely replacing precious metals in plasmonic photocatalysis.”

And while the team is excited that it will be possible to scale the technology – from the gram scale to the tonne scale – the concept is already interesting for the decentralized production of hydrogen fuel using small, low-cost reactors.

“This discovery paves the way for low-cost, sustainable hydrogen that can be produced locally, rather than in large centralized plants,” said Professor Peter Nordlander, a member of the team.

