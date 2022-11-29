Coach of France rejects Benzema’s return, and attacker fires ‘indirect’

photo: Richard Bouhet/AFP Benzema landed on the French island of La Reunion this Tuesday (29)

Coach of the French national team, Didier Deschamps completely ruled out the possibility of reinstateing Karim Benzema to the delegation present in Qatar for the World Cup, despite rumors that he would be recovered from the injury in his left leg. In “reward” the coach’s statement, the striker published an “indirect” on social networks.

“This is not in my head. We know the situation and the deadlines for his recovery. I prefer not to talk about things that are not part of our daily life”, said Deschamps, this Tuesday (29).

This Monday (28), the rumor that Benzema had already recovered from the injury heated up the Spanish news. It was reported that the best player in the world could re-apply to the national team later this Thursday (30) and be used from the round of 16 onwards.

On the other hand, the website of the newspaper L’quipe published a video in which Benzema appears disembarking on the French island of La Reunion in the middle of the Indian Ocean, where he will spend a week in a private residence.

Indirect to Deschamps?

Coincidence or not, after the interview given by Didier Deschamps, Benzema posted a photo of Ronaldo Fenmeno, twice World Cup champion with the Brazilian National Team (1994 and 2002), on Instagram. The publication was seen by many fans as a hint.

photo: reproduction/Instagram Benzema published a photo of Ronaldo Fenmeno, former striker of the Brazilian national team

The photo chosen by Benzema was of Ronaldo in the 2002 World Cup. At the time, the former number 9 arrived at the World Cup in Japan and South Korea recovering from a knee injury. During the tournament, Fenmeno overcame distrust and was a protagonist by scoring eight goals in the campaign for the fifth Brazilian championship.