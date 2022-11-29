Confirmed! Museum in São Paulo will be renamed Museu Afro Brasil Emanoel Araújo

Now it’s for real! The Museu Afro Brasil, in São Paulo, will be renamed Museu Afro Brasil Emanoel Araújo. The information was released here in the column last week, and confirmed yesterday (28) by the Secretary of Education of the Government of São Paulo, Hubert Alquéres, who guarantees that the decree will be signed by Governor Rodrigo Garcia by tomorrow (30), still in the month of Black Consciousness. The movement to include the name of the artist from Bahia in the museum created by him began with a petition sent to the governor by members of the association that manages the space and which soon received the immediate adhesion of the Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

Museu Afro Brasil was created by Emanoel Araujo in 2004

Legacy

It is worth remembering that the Museu Afro Brasil was conceived by the artist from Bahia and inaugurated, with the donation of his rich private collection, in 2004, and directed by him for 18 years. Now it’s time to wait for what Bahia will do to honor the great artist who died last September 7th, leaving an artistic legacy of incalculable value.

Sergio Machado and crew from the award-winning film in Estonia

Award

The film The River of Desire, by Bahian filmmaker Sérgio Machado, won another award outside Brazil. This weekend, the work, inspired by a short story by Milton Hatoum, was chosen by a specialized jury as Best Cinematography at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, in Estonia, considered one of the most important in the world. The trophy went to photographer Adrian Tejido. Before the exhibition, the work already received criticism and was considered a classic of cinema. Sophie Charlotte, Daniel de Oliveira, Gabriel Leone and Rômulo Braga are part of the cast of the film shot in the Amazon.

Licia Fabio welcomes guests to cheer for the World Cup at Casa Cor

cheering at home

Licia Fabio, along with Karine Queiroz and Carlos Amorim, gathered yesterday (28) another excited group to enjoy the World Cup at Casa Cor Bahia, in Horto Florestal. The project, called Torcida na Casa, brings together brands such as Indaiá, Casa Dez, Bikatto Finishes, Beeafeater, Mater Dei, among others, and takes place in the two restaurants in the show: Sette and Pepo, in addition to the external area of ​​the space. Exclusively for guests, the initiative will be repeated every time the Brazilian team takes to the field during the World Cup, which runs until December 18.

Titãs tour with almost all musicians from the original lineup

Reunion

Arena Fonte Nova will be the stage of the concert of the tour Titans Encounter: All At Once Now, which brings together the original formation of the group whose national premiere takes place on April 28, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro. In Salvador, the group will perform on May 17 of next year. Marcelo Fromer, who died in 2001, will be honored by his daughter, Alice Fromer, who will participate in the concerts.

Association brings together more than six thousand baianas across the country

A Hail to the baianas of Rio!

Rio de Janeiro included Dia das Baianas de Acarajé, celebrated on November 25, in the state’s calendar of commemorative dates. With Law 9.900/22, sanctioned by Governor Cláudio Castro, the trade of women who are dedicated to the production and trade of the delicacy – inscribed in the Book of Knowledge of Iphan as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Brazil as a traditional and artisanal practice of production and sale , on a board, has been crossing the borders of Bahia. According to Rita Santos, president of the National Association of Baianas de Acarajé, the organization already brings together more than six thousand members across the country. “We are working to set up centers in several states with the aim of not only safeguarding the professionals, but also strengthening our category throughout Brazil”, she celebrates.

ESG

Senac promotes this Thursday (01), from 8am to 5pm, the ESG Forum (Environmental, Social and Governance) with the theme Where to start?, composed of panels with presentations and exposure of successful cases of renowned companies that have implemented ESG in their businesses. The free event takes place at Espaço Mario Cravo, at Casa do Comércio, in partnership with Fecomercio.

congresses

After receiving a group of national medical leaders to get to know the infrastructure for events in the capital of Bahia, Salvador Destination and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Salvador (Secult) now gather guests from the local events market to present the work of attracting congresses from Salvador Destination. The Networking Meeting will take place on the 6th of December at the Fera Palace Hotel and is exclusive to guests.

candles of the world

Navigator Alexios Belov will host the exhibition Pierre Verger – Candles of the Worldwhich will open this Thursday (01), from 6 pm to 8 pm, at the Museum of the Sea – Aleixo Belov, in Santo Antônio Além do Carmo.