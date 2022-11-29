“Corinthians cry once more”; Vitor Pereira “calls” to bring reinforcement to Flamengo and Corinthians are furious

Flamengo already starts the next season disputing three important competitions, namely: the Brazilian Super Cup🇧🇷 South American Recopa and the main one, the Club World Cup🇧🇷 In view of this, the Rubro-Negro board has been monitoring the market and has established some priorities for the next window of transfer🇧🇷

With the proximity of the agreement with Victor Pereira to command The dearest in the next season, because last Friday (25), dorival junior announced the departure of command of the team through social networks. Even though he has yet to become official in office, VP has already been indicating some players with whom he wants count in 2023.

The intention of the board is to act fast in the market, to be able to have an even more qualified team already in the pre-season. According to information from the journalist Samir Carvalho, indicated the signing of Anderson Talisca. With a contract until June 2024, the player is valued at 13 million euros, according to information from the Transfermarkt🇧🇷 The player also aroused the interest of Corinthianswhich will now have a strong competitor.

“The VP recommended him to Flamengo. The fan who is suffering from the betrayal of the VP will not stop there. Anderson Talisca was indeed nominated for him to be a Flamengo player next season. He has another year and a half on his contract. Flamengo is trying to get a loan until the end of next year, but Al Nasr does not accept these conditions.”🇧🇷 revealed🇧🇷