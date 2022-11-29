Corinthians forwards agreement to hire left-back

Corinthians took another step towards confirming a reinforcement for next season’s squad. The club is very close to agreeing with left-back Matheus Bidu, who belongs to Guarani and played last season in Série B for Cruzeiro.

According to the investigation of my helmthe club has advanced in conversations with the athlete’s staff to have the defender in its squad for the 2023 season and a deal is well underway.

The 23-year-old left-back defended Cruzeiro this season, on loan from Guarani. In the formation of three defenders of Paulo Pezzolano, coach of the club from Minas Gerais, he played many times as a left winger, standing out for the offensive climbs. He made 39 appearances between Série B, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro with three goals and three assists.

The value, according to information on the portal ge.globe, should be set between R$ 8 and 9 million – the percentage of rights that must be acquired has not yet been informed, but Guarani owns 60% of the athlete’s rights. This would be the second name chosen for the next season, which should include Ángel Romero in December, in the re-presentation of CT Dr. Joaquim Grava.

Corinthians’ search for a name in the position was already known to the fans. In early November, the my helm informed the club’s interest in reinforcing itself at left-back and, at that moment, the name of Nicolas, who played in Série B for Grêmio, was offered to the alvinegro team.

