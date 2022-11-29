Corinthians negotiates signing of left-back Matheus Bidu for 2023

Corinthians continues to move in the ball market with an eye on the 2023 season. After seeing things move forward with striker Romero, the club is now looking for names for the defensive sector and left-back Matheus Bidu appears as an option.

According to the investigation of my helmthe club is in talks with the athlete’s staff to have the defender in its squad for the 2023 season. ge.globethe purchase of the athlete’s economic rights by Timão should be between R$ 8 and 9 million – the percentage that must be acquired has not yet been informed, but Guarani owns 60% of the athlete’s rights.

The left-back is 23 years old and played for Cruzeiro this season, on loan from Guarani. Revealed at the Campinas club, the defender played in 90 games for the main team, scoring eight goals and giving another eight assists.

Corinthians’ search for a name in the position was already known to the fans. In early November, the my helm informed the club’s interest in reinforcing itself at left-back and, at that moment, Nicolas’s name was offered to the alvinegro team. The athlete belongs to Athletico-PR, but he played this season on loan to Grêmio.

