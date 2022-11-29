Corinthians receives demand from Cruzeiro for Mateus Vital; barrier salary

In recent days, Corinthians has seen growing attention in the ball market for midfielder Mateus Vital. The most recent demand came from Cruzeiro, in an attempt to reinforce the squad in the dispute of Série A.

The information was initially given by the journalist Samir Carvalho and was confirmed by the report of the my helm🇧🇷 The interest, at first, came up against the player’s salary, which is considered high for Cruzeiro’s budget. Even so, the Minas Gerais club may again try to reach an agreement for hiring the midfielder.

It is worth noting that Mateus Vital has a contract with Corinthians only until December 31, 2023, which may facilitate the release by the alvinegra board. If he doesn’t have the bond extended, the midfielder would be free to sign a pre-contract with any club from the middle of next year.

Mateus Vital arrived at Corinthians in early 2018, but failed to maintain regularity for most of his time. He was even loaned for a year to Panathinaikos, from Greece, where he was not acquired definitively. Under the command of Vítor Pereira, he was used a lot after leaving the bench.

Who is close to making the opposite way is the left-back Matheus Bidu, who belongs to Guarani and was loaned to Cruzeiro in 2022. The player has an agreement forwarded to wear the Corinthians shirt next season.

