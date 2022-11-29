Coritiba rejects loan and wants BRL 56 million to sell player to Inter: “It only comes out for…”

Colorado tries to solve the problem in the position and would be interested in the young man, who is highly valued in Paraná football

The board of International is attentive to backstage of ball market, in search of reinforcements to qualify coach Mano Menezes’ squad for next season. With an eye, mainly, on the dispute of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores of America, Colorado wants to solve at shortcomings in the group of players.

One of the problems that Colorado wants to solve is the right side🇧🇷 While the Argentine Busts was hired in early 2022 and quickly established himself as a starter, the reserve in the position for next year is unknown. After just one game, weverton his contract was not renewed and he was returned to Red Bull Bragantino.

In the last week, a young highlight of Brazilian football was targeted. Its about Nathanael20 years old, bred from the base of coritiba🇧🇷 However, the possibility of Inter trying to close a loan for the defender does not encourage the club from Paraná. In contact with the report on the Revista Colorada portal, the vice president of football at Coxa, Osiris Klamasopened the game.

🇧🇷No chance of loan. It only comes out for a proposal very close to the fine“, assured the manager. Natanel’s contract lasts until December 2023 and the established termination fine is 10 million euros (about BRL 56 million in the current conversion). Despite speculation, Coritiba claims not to have been sought out by the gauchos.

🇧🇷Nothing has arrived for us so far.“, clarified Osiris Klamas. In 2022, the young defender, who suffered a fibula injury, suffered at the beginning of the season, played 28 games, with an assist. Natanael’s situation in Couto Pereira.