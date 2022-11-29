Covid-19 is ignored topic in Qatar; Brazilian players suffer from flu-like symptoms







National team celebrates victory after game against Switzerland Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

If Brazil is experiencing a new wave of Covid-19, the disease is practically ignored at the World Cup in Qatar. The country no longer requires testing and proof of vaccination for immigrants arriving to accompany the tournament. Mask wearing is also no longer mandatory even on public transport. On the streets, there are few people who still use the resource to protect themselves. Only FIFA volunteers in the stadiums wear face protection.

In recent days, some athletes from the Brazilian team have complained about flu like symptoms🇧🇷 the striker Antony was the one who presented the most critical picture. With a sore throat and a cough, he missed two training sessions. “I think it was because of the air conditioning, I already turned it off, I’m better. I’m still not 100%, but I’m already 99%. Other players also had symptoms, but I was the one who got worse”, said the Manchester United player in conversation with the press after the victory against Switzerland. He has a little hoarseness and is still taking medication.





Antony Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

the attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta also came to be the embezzlement of an activity of the team commanded by Tite🇧🇷 The player was replaced at halftime, but the coach assured that it was only a technical option and that the player is 100%.

The last athlete who showed flu-like symptoms was Neymar. During a chat with journalists, Vini Jr. ended up revealing that the number 10 did not accompany the group to Estádio 974 because he had a fever. During the match, the PSG star posted a photo in which he appeared watching the match on television while undergoing physiotherapy treatment to recover from the sprain in his right ankle.

THE fifa does not require a Covid-19 test in the World Cup protocol. With the dry climate, temperatures in Qatar are around 30ºC, even with autumn in the country. The power of the local air conditioning is something that really catches the eye. In stadiums, for example, it is very common to see people with cold sweaters. This thermal difference is something that can be harmful to health. Several journalists have also reported sore throats and coughs since arriving at the tournament.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Qatar registered 268 cases of the disease in the last week. The small Gulf country, with less than 3 million inhabitants, had only one death in the last week, recorded on the 25th of this month. In total numbers, the country had 478 thousand of covid and 685 deaths.

The only known case of the disease that affected a Brazilian in Qatar was Ronaldo Phenomenon🇧🇷 The former striker announced on the day of the selection’s debut that he had tested positive and would be isolated in the hotel for five days. However, he was already present against Switzerland and even met with Rodrygo after the match.

Coordinator of the Brazilian team, Juninho Paulista said in a press conference this Tuesday morning, the 29th, that the national team remains “calm” with regard to flu symptoms in the squad: “They didn’t even come close to taking a test”.

O Earth tries to contact the CBF to pass on the subject. As soon as there is a response, this report will be updated.

🇧🇷The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!