Crisis on Infinite Earths Is the Only Answer to Gunn’s DCU Challenges

ONE Crisis on Infinite Earths film adaptation is James Gunn’s most reasonable way of reworking the DCU🇧🇷 After the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, it was easy to predict that DC Films would undergo major changes. The studio was looking for its Kevin Feige, and now that role will be jointly filled by Peter Safran and James Gunn. With the duo mapping out a new DC universe, audiences can’t help but wonder how much of the previous DCEU will continue – if at all. There is, however, a happy medium between trying to continue the current DCU and completely rebooting the franchise.

Given how complicated the DCU has become, both canon-wise and behind-the-scenes, the newly formed DC Studios would have a very difficult time simply continuing the current franchise. From major characters like Batman having an uncertain future to Justice League not being on the big screen for five years, the old DCEU has reached a tipping point. While James Gunn has the potential to be the “DC Kevin Feige” that Warner Bros. Discovery was looking for, it’s unreasonable to ask DC Studios to create a solid universe when the current foundation has so many problems. Which is why Gunn’s first big DCU issue has to be a major crossover event, specifically one Crisis on Infinite Earths reboot in universe.

The DCEU has become too complicated

Following Justice Leaguebox office failure and the series of behind-the-scenes controversies that followed, including but not limited to the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign, the former DCEU as envisioned between Steel man and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice essentially ended. DC clearly had no hopes of immediately continuing the Justice League franchise, as no sequel has been announced. Ben Affleck, who has played Batman in three films so far, has announced that he will no longer play the Caped Crusader. At the same time, no Henry Cavill-centric Superman projects have been announced, and the DCEU has suddenly had some of its main heroes out of the spotlight.

While it was expected that the franchise now called the DCU would take some time to reorganize its universe after Justice League, years passed with no clear indication of where Warner Bros. would lead the franchise next. DC tried to focus on lesser-known characters while the future of most Justice League heroes remained a mystery, a risky strategy that didn’t pay off in the long run. In the five years that followed Justice LeagueDC’s most successful movie was aquaman starring Jason Momoa, suggesting that keeping other major characters like Batman, Superman, and the Justice League as a whole out of the spotlight was a mistake.

The absence of DC’s most famous heroes coupled with an apparent lack of planning led to the DCU having many canon issues. For example, before Henry Cavill’s return in black adam, Superman’s last two appearances in the DCU never showed the character’s face. Likewise, Birds of prey stated that Batman was missing and only showed the Joker from behind. At the same time, Michael Keaton was confirmed to return as Batman in The Flashwith the actor also set to reprise his role as the Dark Knight in the now canceled batgirl🇧🇷 More recently, Ben Affleck’s Batman has been confirmed for both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom🇧🇷

It’s too late for Flash to reboot the DCU

Prior to the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and the lineup of DC Studios, it was expected that The Flash would reboot at least some parts of the previous DCEU. For example, Michael Keaton would have been Batman in batgirl film, suggesting that the Caped Crusader version would have been integrated into the DCEU timeline after the events of the multiverse of The Flash🇧🇷 Given how Barry Allen is used to creating new universes and messing with the timeline in almost every iteration of the character, it would make sense to The Flash to be used as a reboot tool in the DCEU universe. The problem, however, is that everything DC Films was planning has now changed with DC Studios.

With James Gunn building a new DCU, it might be too late for The Flash to serve as a reboot in the franchise’s universe. The Flash hits theaters in June 2023, about six months after Gunn begins creating this new chapter of the DCU. Even if there is still time to The Flash to be reworked to suit what DC Studios is planning, a consistent in-universe reboot that reshapes the DCU in line with what James Gunn and Peter Safran are envisioning would be a pretty big change for a movie that officially ended in October 2021 .

James Gunn’s DCU Can’t Be A Complete Reboot

As messed up as the franchise has become, a complete DCU reboot that ignores all previous films and rehashes Justice League just wouldn’t work. There are several established and successful sides of the DCU, as exemplified by aquamanbox office and positive reception to the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman. Despite its flaws, the previous DCEU made its mark on pop culture by setting the stage for the last 10 years of DC movies. While a complete reboot would give James Gunn a lot more freedom to build this new DCU from scratch, the downsides wouldn’t be worth it. For example, recasting Henry Cavill as Superman would likely draw criticism.

Building something from scratch while at the same time avoiding a classic superhero movie reboot seems impossible for the DCU. However, an in-universe reboot inspired by what DC Comics has done for decades could solve most of the DCU’s problems. This new DCU can’t alienate the franchise’s established audience, but neither can it focus its efforts on fixing the mistakes of the previous DCEU. If DC should release the Ayer Cut of Suicide squad, for example, is a discussion that belongs to an earlier moment in the franchise. At the same time, popular portrayals of characters like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and John Cena’s Peacemaker are not to be left behind.

Why the DCU Needs a “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

In the vast world of DC Comics reboots, Crisis on Infinite Earths it is arguably the most important and recognizable superhero comic event. While Flash point redefined DC Comics and its characters for a new generation of comic book readers, Crisis on Infinite Earths changed the way DC and Marvel perceived comic book chronology. Previously adapted for the Arrowverse, ÇAscension on Infinite Earths was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez and combined all corners of DC Comics into a unique multiverse story that validated everything the publisher had done up to that point, while creating a more consistent DC Universe. Over 37 years later, this is exactly what DC needs for its movies.

ONE Crisis on Infinite Earths The DCU movie adaptation would allow DC Studios to bring together every possible character that has ever appeared in the DCEU. As such, this Crisis on Infinite Earths The film could wrap up the stories of those who may not return, like Ben Affleck’s Batman, while creating a new universe in which the likes of Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman can exist. ONE Crisis on Infinite Earths The DCU movie can develop from The FlashThe story of the multiverse, and similarly to the comics, could end with a partially rebooted DC Universe. From then on, DC Studios would have a blank slate to rebuild the DCU🇧🇷