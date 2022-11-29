Cruzeiro: Ronaldo meets with Pyramids owner over Rodriguinho debt

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Ronaldo is in Qatar to watch the World Cup

Majority partner of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro, Ronaldo Fenômeno said, this Tuesday (29), that he is negotiating directly with Pyramids, from Egypt, the payment of the debt of US$ 6 million (R$ 31, 8 million) for hiring midfielder Rodriguinho, in 2019. According to the businessman, talks are progressing well.

During a live on the Youtube channel of journalist Jaeci Carvalho, columnist for Estado de Minas and super sports, Ronaldo revealed that he personally spoke with Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, president of the Egyptian club. They met at the hotel where they are staying in Doha, Qatar, host country of the World Cup.

“We have a debt with Pyramids, from Egypt, of US$ 6 million that the management, I don’t know which one did, didn’t pay. They bought Rodriguinho and didn’t pay, they left this legacy there for me. We are negotiating with him (president of Pyramids) not to get a transfer ban”, he said.

Ronaldo was very confident that Cruzeiro will be able to pay the debt with the Egyptian team before the deadline so as not to suffer from new FIFA punishments. The debt matures on February 23, 2023.

“It will work and we won’t have this kind of problem anymore. But it will still be recurring, the club has a lot of debt and many creditors”, he added.

In the operation to have Rodriguinho, in January 2019, Cruzeiro needed to disburse US$ 7 million (R$ 26 million at the time) over three years. However, the management of former president Wagner Pires de Sá paid only one type of entry. He deposited R$3.85 million on the 25th of that month. And that was it.

The remaining installments should have been paid in November 2019 (US$500,000), February 2020 (US$500,000) and May 2020 (US$1 million). Raposa would still need to pay a part in August 2020 (US$ 500 thousand), another in November 2020 (US$ 500 thousand) and the last one in January 2022 (US$ 3 million), when Rodriguinho’s contract would already have if closed.

Debt with Rodriguinho

At the time, the super sports obtained access to documents that indicated that Cruzeiro committed to pay, over the 36 months of the contract, an amount of R$ 53 million.

The total amount – not necessarily spent by Cruzeiro, since Rodriguinho broke the bond and went to Bahia – includes the acquisition of economic rights (about R$ 26.3 million), the player’s remuneration over the 36 months (about R$ 14 million), image rights (R$ 9.3 million), in addition to commissions from intermediaries (R$ 3.4 million).

The amount could be even greater if Cruzeiro won, in 2019, 2020 or 2021, the Brazilian Championship, the Libertadores or the Club World Cup – or even if Rodriguinho played in 70% of the games in these competitions, which was not the case. The contract provided for a bonus of over R$ 650,000 if the player reached any of these “goals”.