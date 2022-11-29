Cup meets its first knockout clashes

Senegal players celebrate qualifying in the World Cup with fans. Photo: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

After ten uninterrupted days of the Cup, four more teams qualify for the round of 16, with Senegalese emotion, Iranian and Ecuadorian sadness and confirmation of the favorite England.

SENE SENE SENE SENE SENEGAL

By beating Ecuador 2-1, Senegal qualified for the round of 16 for the second time in its history, even after losing star Sadio Mané to injury before the World Cup. After falling in the group stage in 2018 in the tiebreaker with Japan, for having taken more yellow cards, the Senegalese are again celebrating a passage to the knockout stage. The first and last time was in 2002, when the Lions of Teranga shocked the world by beating then-champion France in their World Cup debut. The scorer of that goal, Papa Bouba Diop, passed away in 2020, aged 42, by irony of fate on the same November 29 that today made the entire African nation happy.

COUNTRY OF MALES

Wales reached the Cup after going through the European qualifiers and the play-off, in which they defeated Ukraine. Carrying all the pressure from a country that was returning to a World Cup after 64 years, the Welsh were unable to present good football in any of their games, and ended the campaign as last in group B. To close the participation in Qatar, Wales still lost 3-0 for England, with two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Phil Foden. The English face Senegal in the round of 16.

IS IT MISSING?

Free-kick goals are increasingly rare in football, due to the specialization of goalkeepers and defenders and also with the popularization of rehearsed plays that generally prioritize crossing into the area. In this Cup, just after ten days of competition, the first goal from a free kick came, and it came with the inventors of football. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United player, was responsible for the beautiful beat that took any chance of goalkeeper Ward, from Wales.

FAREWELLS

Ecuador, Iran and Wales join Qatar and end their participation in the Qatar Cup. The hosts lost another match, this time by 3-0 to the Netherlands, and ‘consecrated’ as the worst campaign held by a host country. The worst previous campaign was that of South Africa, in 2010, which did not advance to the round of 16 due to goal difference, but still took 4 points in a difficult group, with Mexico, Uruguay and France, leaving the French in the lantern.

SOCCER GOES FORWARD

The confrontation between Iran and the United States was one of the most anticipated of the day, due to all the political tension between the two countries. Even before the ball rolled, there were accusations from both sides, and it soon became clear that the iconic scene at the 1998 World Cup would not be repeated. In that game, the Iranians handed white roses to the Americans as a sign of peace, contrary to orders from the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who did not want his team to go towards their rivals.

In 1998 at the World Cup in France, Iranian players (in red) deliver white roses to the American team as a sign of peace. Photo: Nader Davoodi ATPImages/Getty Images

In today’s game, despite Iran’s attempt to have the United States excluded from the Cup for using an adulterated Iranian flag on its social networks, spirits were much more contained. With Pulisic’s goal the Americans won and dispatched Iran back home. The United States now faces the Netherlands in the Round of 16.