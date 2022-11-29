Cyber ​​Monday: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro for less than R$ 1,500 on AliExpress

The offers of cyber monday are also full steam ahead on AliExpress. AND Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro It is one of the purchase options. The smartphone in the version with 64 GB of internal memory, which is available for 5G, has good hardware and a very competitive price, is for R$ 1,452.90 on ecommerce.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro it has a 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which ensures greater fluidity in games and high-resolution videos.

The intermediary has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, and 6 GB of RAM. The camera set has a powerful 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone still has a 5,000 mAh battery.

See too:

Motorola edge 20 discount

discount samsung galaxy m53

discount iphone 14 pro

On AliExpress, the smartphone is at an excellent discount and can be purchased for BRL 1,452.90. In order not to miss this opportunity, just click on the link below and take advantage of this promotion.

CLICK HERE TO BUY!

Attention: the value can change at any time.