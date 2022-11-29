Defender who belongs to Corinthians reaches four years without official games; see contract time

Heitor Casagrande, one of the players under contract with Corinthians, spent 2022 on loan at Oeste, but was unable to play. The same had already happened in 2021, when he was part of Timão’s under-23 squad and was also not used.

The situation goes back to what happened to the player even before he became a Corinthians player. At the end of 2020, when Timão hired Heitor for the under-23 team, there was no record of games played by him in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

At the time, the arrival of the 22-year-old defender was seen with strangeness by fans. since his last club record in the FPF was precisely in Guarani, where he stayed between 2017 and 2018. He played in a duel against Juventus, in June 2018, for Paulista Sub-20.

The report of my helm surveyed the defender on athlete statistics websites, such as Zero zero and Transfermarkt, in addition to the FPF page and social networks in the West. And he found no record of games played – he even stayed on the bench in some commitments of the team based in Barueri.

There were, in all, five matches with Heitor among the substitutes during the Copa Paulista, without being used, in addition to three other Série D do Brasileiro games during the 2022 season in which he did not leave the bench.

end of bond

Heitor Casagrande’s “stint” at Corinthians is coming to an end. His contract with Timão will end on December 31st. The player, currently 24 years old, will no longer have any contractual ties with the club. And he will do so without having played any official games after two years of stay.

