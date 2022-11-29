‘Deserves the spot, is asking for passage’

Ronaldo Fenômeno praised Rodrygo after the victory of the Brazilian team

O Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0this Monday (28), and secured a place in the round of 16 of the world Cup🇧🇷 After departure, Ronaldo evaluated the team’s performance and, without trumpeting, admitted that he expected more daring from Tite.

During live made at RonaldoTVO Phenomenon tore praise for Rodrygo🇧🇷 According to him, the owner of the assist in Casemiro’s goal deserves to be part of the team.

In addition to all ESPN content, with Combo+ you have access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Check below the excerpt in which Ronaldo analyzes the victory of the Brazil in the World Cup.

Question: If Ronaldo were a coach, would he be bolder?

Ronaldo: Yes (he would enter more boldly). Especially because Rodrygo is starting very well and deserves this place in the starting lineup🇧🇷 It’s asking for a pass. He got what he wanted, the victory, that was the most important thing. It’s true that not every World Cup game will be a spectacle, there are games that we will suffer. These kids are wanting too much, just let them go🇧🇷 Rodrygo is fine, Martinelli is fine.

Ronaldo: In the second half, I thought that when he replaced Bruno Guimarães, he could be more daring too. I could put Rodrygo as a second wheel and Martinelli in that position🇧🇷 I’m happy with the victory. Far from being a bugle, but it is an opinion that is valid🇧🇷 He (Tite) gave that taste of daring in the first game, it was crazy. Wow, it was crazy. Attacks, kids from all sides.

BRAZIL 1 x 0 SWITZERLAND: WATCH THE GAME COMPACT ON ESPN ON STAR+ WITH NARRATION BY PAULO ANDRADE AND COMMENTS BY MÁRIO MARRA

Rodrygo is considered by Tite as Neymar’s ‘double’. During preparation, the ESPN brought the information that the attacking midfielder Real Madrid acted as the number 10 star during some training sessions.

With Neymar injured, Tite preferred to advance Paquetá and opted for Fred. Nonetheless, it was the arrival of Rodrygo that made the selection grow and get the result before the Switzerland🇧🇷