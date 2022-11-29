“Develops a financial engineering”; Falcão is not satisfied with Mendoza for 2023 and Santos will pay R$ 21.5 million for the striker

The football department at Peixe will be in the hands of Odair Hellmann and Paulo Roberto Falcão

O saints is moving in the market aiming for the next season. Several names are being speculated in the Fish to strengthen the team. Next year, Alvinegro Praiano will have coach Odair Hellmann and Paulo Roberto Falcão as a football executive.

According to information found by the Globo Esporte website, one of the situations that Peixe has to resolve is about striker Soteldo. He belongs to Tigres, and is on loan to Santos until July 3, 2023. To keep him permanently, the Club will have to spend 4 million dollars (about R$ 21.5 million at current exchange rates) for 50% of Your rights.

It is worth mentioning that the president of Alvinegro Praiano, Andres Rueda, has already made it clear that the idea is to stay with the gringo permanently. The team has until the end of the loan to communicate the acquisition of the player. To keep the number 10 shirt, the Club is already working on financial engineering.

According to data collected and published by the Transfermarkt website, at the end of the season, in which he defended Alvinegro Praiano, the Venezuelan striker entered the field for seven opportunities. He didn’t score on his return to Peixe, but contributed an assist.