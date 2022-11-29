Deyverson defends Neymar and remembers review with German

Palmeiras hero in the 2021 Libertadores, striker Deyverson participated in the transmission of the duel between Spain and Germany — which ended in a 1-1 draw — for SportTV and by GloboPlay🇧🇷 The confrontation was valid for the second round of Group E of the World Cup in Qatar.

Throughout the game, the Cuiabá player joked about the goal of the continental final, came out in defense of Neymar and told stories involving coach Luis Enrique and defender Rüdiger, who were participating in the confrontation.

Deyverson was alongside Tiago Leifert, coach Lisca, refereeing commentator Fernanda Colombo and statistical commentator Thomaz Freitas. See how the player participated:

Libertadores goal

Coincidentally, Deyverson spoke about the goal scored in the Libertadores final, against Flamengo, in a game that took place a year ago. The comment happened in the pre-game, when they showed the goals of the other games.

When Croatia’s last goal appeared in the 4-1 victory over Canada, when Orsic came face to face with Borjan and opted to roll for Majer, the striker joked about whether to shoot or not in such a situation.

“Worse than I would [perder um gol desse]🇧🇷 From the bottom of my heart, in the final, when I took the ball and looked, I saw Wesley far away and Rodrigo Caio [zagueiro do Flamengo] very close. I thought: ‘if I do it, I’m the man, if I lose it, I’m dead’. And Wesley wasn’t enough… Then, I kicked it”, he said, drawing laughter from those present.

Defended Neymar

Before the ball rolled, Neymar’s injury was put on the table. Called into conversation, the attacker defended the number 10 shirt and criticized and who celebrated the fact that he was out of the next matches.

“I always say in my interviews that we are human beings, we have a family, a son, a father, a mother. This affects them more than us. But I’m sure Neymar can feel embraced. I think the people who do that are frustrated people. for everything he’s gained with his age. I said I’m a fan of his, I won’t change my opinion. With all due respect to all the players on the national team, that’s what the national team carries on its back”, he said.

Image: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

“When he enters the field, he is respected. We cannot see Neymar as our enemy, he is our friend, our brother, he is playing for our national team, taking the name of the country everywhere. Neymar does that, he is like Messi in the Argentina, idolized, Cristiano Ronaldo idolized, and Neymar here, people root for him to sprain his ankle, fall and break a leg. He can’t do that. Great career, great titles, wonderful career. It hurts me because I’m his fan. This is the envy of people,” he added.

Tips for Tite

After talking about Neymar, Deyverson was asked about who would climb for the vacancies of shirt number 10 and Danilo. “I would put Daniel Alves, Fred and Paquetá in [camisa] 10”.

Leifert does “lobby”

At a certain point in the broadcast, coach Lisca praised Deyverson and said that, when he faced Cuiabá in the Brazilian Championship, the striker did not “get off the ground”.

“I’ll tell you, from the heart, [o comportamento] it was affecting my wife. He wasn’t being cool. I had to focus. Now, I’m a family man, I had to change my thinking, I carry a shield on my chest, “she stressed.

Soon after, Leifert, who recently declared himself a São Paulo fan, sent the message. “He heard, [Rogério] Ceni? Get someone to sort it out.”

Praise for Luis Enrique

Deyverson has already been in Spanish football, where he defended Levante, Alaves and Getafe. In 2017, when he was at Alavés, he played in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, ​​then coached by Luis Enrique, who is now coach of Spain.

“I went to greet him and he said: ‘I wish I had a player like you, he plays for the team’. He doesn’t even say something like that, he doesn’t say that to me. A great coach and he tells me something like that, he’s crazy”, he said.

At the time, the coach had already praised the Brazilian, in a statement that gained prominence here. “Deyverson is one of the most difficult strikers in Spanish football because of his technical level and also because of his physique. He is very good in the air, a born fighter, he continues the plays he creates for his team in the second ball. quick in transition. He’s a complete player”, he said, before that decision.

“I came in and asked to leave”

The striker from Cuiabá has also worn the shirt of FC Köln, from Germany. Asked if he had scored a goal against Manuel Neuer, he recalled a curious passage.

“I’ve never done it, but I want to. My first game against him I couldn’t play, it was too cold. I put a vick [vaporub, pomada] on your feet to warm up. He turned purple. I went in and asked to leave. I wasn’t used to it, very cold. I came in at the end of the first half, and in the second I asked to leave,” she recalled.

“English below zero”

At 29 of the first half, Rüdiger tried the kick and sent it over the goal. Deyverson then said that the defender is “reviewed” and tried to have a conversation after the 2021 Club World Cup final. At the time, the striker was at Palmeiras and the defender at Chelsea, in England:

Image: Getty Images

“If you do one of these… Don’t go for it, football doesn’t accept it”, he joked, about the final attempt. “But a very good player, good people. In the final of the World Cup, I took his shirt. He was the most reviewed guy, he was with the cup all the time, dancing, laughing. He tried to speak a little Portuguese with me, also because English is not good , no. Below zero”.

‘Corneta’ in arbitration

In the final minutes, there was a high ball dispute in which “left” an elbow. Fernanda Colombo, after analyzing the move, said, in a good-humored way: “If it were Deyverson on that ball”.

The striker quickly amended: “You’re absolutely right, he didn’t say anything. If it were me, forget it. There’s a move I made against Atlético-MG…”, and ended up being interrupted by Leifert due to an attacking move by the Germany.

A translator?

After the final whistle, Leifert called the field exit interviews and said: ‘With Deyvinho’s translation’, which made the team laugh.

Commentator in the future?

At the end of the broadcast, Deyverson thanked him for the invitation and joked that he would even try to improve his role.