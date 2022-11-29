discover the best of the Play Store and App Store

Apps that really pay – what are the best options for Android and iOS? That’s what Brazilians want to know! After all, nowadays, many people are looking for alternatives to supplement their income and earn extra money without leaving home. For this audience, micro task apps represent great options. With them, you can earn money by playing games, answering surveys, watching videos and much more.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, an increasing number of people have been looking for methods to compensate for economic losses. At the same time, the occurrence of virtual scams also increased a lot. Therefore, it is very important to be careful when making money on the internet. We show below 8 apps that, according to user reviews, really pay in 2022. Discover Play Store and App Store options.

Apps that really pay – StreetBees

We start the list with StreetBees, an app from the Play Store that is already starting to attract the attention of Brazilian users. In this application, users earn money by answering paid surveys, taking pictures and doing other simple and practical activities🇧🇷

A differential of StreetBees is the fact that the application was developed by a popular technology company, with proven reputation and consolidated presence in the international market. Payments are made in reais, and transfers take place via PayPal.

Learn more about the StreetBees app at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.streetbees🇧🇷

Apps that pay on iPhone – Lucky Match Win Real Money

Most of the real paying apps on the iPhone are included in the “casino” subcategory, which is accessible from the App Store. One of the most popular is Lucky Match Win Real Money, an app that looks like it came straight out of Las Vegas.

With this game app, users have several possibilities to earn money. It is possible to profit with the classic jackpot machines (slots) and with traditional card games. Payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal.

To check out more information and download Lucky Match Win Real Money, just go to https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lucky-match-win-real-money/id1553807261🇧🇷

Discover the Givvy Social app

The Givvy Social app, as the name implies, is a project by Givvy. This technology company is quite popular among the Brazilian public. She is responsible for some of the most accessed extra income apps on the Play Store, such as Givvy Radios and Givvy Videos.

Givvy Social mixes elements of micro task apps with aspects of social networking. In the application, users earn money from interaction with the platform (which may involve likes, comments and shares). Rewards are available in dollars.

To check out more information and download Givvy Social, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.givvysocial🇧🇷

Real Money Search Skillz is available on the App Store

Only available for Apple devices (such as the iPhone), Real Money Search Skillz offers dollar payments via PayPal. To make money, there is no secret: users must play the platform game and ensure good scores.

The game in question is a simple word search. Therefore, the players’ objective is to find words hidden in a square filled with letters. In the app, players can face players from around the world or play against the game’s timer.

To check out more information and download Real Money Search Skillz, just go to https://apps.apple.com/us/app/real-money-word-search-skillz/id1255423634🇧🇷

Apps That Really Pay – Classic Solitaire

The Classic Solitaire game, available only on the Play Store, already has more than 100,000 active users. The game is also one of the best rated in the app store, with a 4.8 (out of 5) and great user reviews.

In Classic Solitaire, users accumulate points and later convert these scores into cash payments. In the game, the objective of the players is to form four sets with the cards of the same suit. Payments are made via PayPal.

To find more information about Classic Solitaire and download the app, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Solitaire.ClassicGame.CardGame.SuperCasual🇧🇷

All About DraftKings Casino Win Real Money

Among apps that really pay, DraftKings Casino Win Real Money stands out for the value of payments. In this app, users can earn up to 2 thousand dollars! However, some games in the app rely on internal transactions – which is not recommended.

Anyway, DraftKing Casino Win Real Money also has several free games that generate dollar payouts for users. Withdrawals take place via PayPal. To profit, just choose one of the games on the list, play it and guarantee good scores.

To find more information about DraftKings Casino Win Real Money and download the app, just go to https://apps.apple.com/us/app/draftkings-casino-real-money/id1462060332🇧🇷

OneScanner – Earn money by scanning codes

Available on the Play Store, OneScanner is successful due to its differentiated premise. In the app, users earn money by scanning barcodes and QR Codes. To do this, just use your cell phone camera.

Heads up! Although it is very successful on Google Play, OneScanner does not offer cash withdrawals. In fact, platform rewards are virtual store gift cards – like Amazon, Play Store, eBay, WalMart, Target, Starbucks and many others.

To find more information about OneScanner and start earning money, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.scanner.qr.barcode.rewards.android🇧🇷

Apps that really pay – 21 Blitz

Finally, we have the 21 Blitz Win Real Money app, a huge hit on the App Store. In the app, users earn money by winning card games. The app primarily works with two games: Patience and Vinte e Um.

In Solitaire, as you already know, the players’ objective is to form four sets with cards of the same suit. In Twenty-One, the user can choose up to three cards. The objective is to get as close to the number 21 as possible without going over it.

Payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal. To find more information about the app, and start earning money, just go to https://apps.apple.com/us/app/21-blitz-win-real-money/id1330011201🇧🇷

