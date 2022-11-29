‘Does something I didn’t do very well’

Ronaldo Fenômeno was interviewing Casemiro after the victory over Switzerland and ended up making the confession

Five-time top scorer in 2002, Ronaldo Fenômeno is considered one of the best strikers of all time🇧🇷 The eternal shirt number 9, however, was not perfect and he himself admits it.

This Monday, during an interview with Casemiro, who scored the winning goal for the Brazil regarding the Switzerland 1-0, the two were talking about Richarlison when Ronaldo admitted that the current number 9 of the Brazilian national team does “something he didn’t do”🇧🇷

At RonaldoTVFenômeno interviewed Casemiro and asked the midfielder about the young players on the national team and how they have called the responsibility of dressing Amarelinha in a world Cup🇧🇷

“The kids are coming in and they have gas. They know the responsibility. Today, once again, Rodrygo came in very well. Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Vini with the usual game. I think we’re in a good mix. We didn’t concede goals, it’s important speak. Pombinho (Richarlison) has been playing great games, he’s been helping. When people talk about conceding goals, people always talk about the goalkeeper, the line of four, the midfielder, but we know that it starts at the front“, analyzed Casemiro.

It was then that Ronaldo took the opportunity to make the confession. “Yeah, he does something really well that I… Yeah, I didn’t (laughs)“, said the former striker, prompting laughter from Casemiro.

Scorer of two goals in the victory against Serbia on his debut, Richarlison went blank against the Swiss, but remains Brazil’s great hope for goals in Qatar.

Already qualified for the round of 16, the selection returns to the field next Friday (2), to face Cameroonfor the last round of group G.