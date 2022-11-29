The Brazilian team plays without Neymar and without fear; 2nd round of the group stage should close without further surprises

Germany was saved with a 1-1 draw against Spain. With a victory over the Costa Rican team, in the last group match, the Germans qualify. They just need to agree with the Japanese and Spaniards, who also have one last game – a draw could be enough to guarantee both of them in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

A new zebra strolled through the World Cup on Sunday. It was seen in Morocco’s victory over Belgium, a result that leaves the golden generation of Belgian football ready to return home early. Costa Rica’s 1-0 victory over Japan also surprised logic, although it was a fair result.

The tie between the two European giants and the 4-1 thrashing of the Croatians over the Canadians shows that the most powerful jerseys on the planet are starting to stabilize in the competition. They make the weight of their tradition and experience in world championships stand out.

BRAZILIANS IN THE FIELD

The Brazilian team will have its 2nd game this Monday (28.Nov.2022), at 1pm. Take the Swiss team, an opponent “Equaliser”, without Neymar and Danilo.

The mystery about the substitutes should last until a few hours before departure. When the official lineup is released, we will find out if coach Tite remains an investor looking for security or if he has evolved to the point of thinking about a position in crypto assets at least in the 1st half.

It is a fact, however, that nobody seems very concerned about the absences in the 2nd game. The victory against the Serbs brought the confidence that everyone was looking for. Brazilians are favorites.

The selections of Serbia, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana, Portugal and Uruguay close the 2nd round of the group stage dreaming of qualifying for the knockout stage. Until next Friday (2.Dec.2022), all the classifieds will be defined without any big surprises appearing on this side of the table.

The 1st phase of the Cup enters its decisive moment and even so the player market is still. The English TV Network skysports says that Lionel Messi is “next” of signing with Inter Miami, David Beckham’s team in the North American league. It is symbolic to note that the 2 biggest in the world in the last decade dispute their last Cup taking care of an active retirement. Cristiano Ronaldo is also on the market after terminating his contract with Manchester United. He tends to end up in an Arab country or alongside Messi in the United States.

As soon as the Qatar World Cup enters its knockout stage, the market will begin its sharpest movements in search of the new stars that the Cup will consecrate. Messi and Cristiano’s premature moves prove that they are no longer the most coveted commodity on the planet “Mercado da Bola”.

The same marketing phenomenon can be seen in the Brazilian national team. Vinicius Jr. and Richarlison are our most valuable athletes today. Even if Neymar is a much more complete, experienced and charismatic athlete, the number 10 of our national team no longer moves the mountains of the market as before. In a divided country like ours, Neymar stopped being the national preference months ago. That’s not to say he won’t be missed in this Monday’s game.

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is held every 4 years by Fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout disputes. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and those who are interested go; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, the athletes always answer the “call”).

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.