Eduardo Bolsonaro and Ciro Nogueira; see who else traveled to see the World Cup in Qatar

BRASÍLIA – It wasn’t just the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) who were the only parliamentarians to watch the World Cup matches in Qatar up close. Ciro Nogueira, Ciro Nogueira, and deputies from the União Brasil went to the country to watch the World Cup games without asking permission from the position of Minister of the Civil House. In a record made on social networks, the minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears watching the game between Brazil and Switzerland at Stadium 974, in Doha, yesterday, 28. The main leader of the PP posed for a photo next to the vice president from União Brasil, Antonio Rueda, and from deputies Paulo Azi (União-BA) and José Rocha (União-BA).

wanted by Estadão, Paulo Azi, who is president of União Brasil in Bahia and coordinates the Council of Ethics at the Chamber, said that he went to the Arab country with his own resources and that he did not travel with Ciro Nogueira. “I met the minister here by chance,” he said. Asked if they traveled with public funds, if they were invited by private companies or if they paid to go to Qatar, José Rocha, Rueda and the Minister of the Civil House did not respond to the report.

Ciro Nogueira and União Brasil in Qatar

Spotted by streamer Casimiro Miguel’s live broadcast, Eduardo Bolsonaro also still hasn’t explained how he went to the event. The Chamber refuses to disclose whether President Bolsonaro’s son provided information on the dates and reason for the trip. The participation of the PL deputy in the Cup caused revolt among a portion of Bolsonaristas, who saw the gesture as disrespect while they mobilize coup acts against the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Between the elections and the World Cup

Nogueira’s party colleague, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also traveled to see the event. “At the invitation of the Parliament of Qatar, where the World Cup is taking place, we also spoke of the interest in deepening bilateral relations and dialogue between the two Parliaments”, declared the PP deputy from Alagoas. In a campaign to be reappointed to the command of the Chamber, Lira returns to Brasília this Tuesday, 29th, and will receive this week the announcement of support from parties such as PT, PSB and PL.

The trip to Qatar takes place at a time when Congress is discussing the approval of a PEC to ensure the payment of social benefits and which was a campaign promise of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.