Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa, became the target of coup supporters after being caught in the World Cup in Qatar

The busting of the couple Eduardo and Heloísa Bolsonaro in the Qatar Cup in an official FIFA broadcast – released on TV Cazé, by influencer Casimiro – during Brazil’s victory over Switzerland this Monday (28) caused revolt among coup supporters of the presidential clan , which since the defeat in the elections, on October 30, have promoted uproar in demonstrations on the highways and in front of the barracks contesting the results of the polls.

Eduardo, who tried to hide the trip, remains silent on the networks about his trip to Qatar. However, the scammers published a series of criticisms and ironies to son “03” in his last post on Instagram, on October 9, attacking Lula.

Eduardo even got a new nickname: “air-conditioning radical”.

“The people in the barracks and you enjoying the cup????? Shame on your face. Bolsonaro’s children always doing shit, it’s amazing their ability to be ridiculous”, wrote Anderson Kuest.

The scammers also remembered the vacation of Pastor Silas Malafaia, Jair Bolsonaro’s advisor, at a resort in the Northeast.

“We were deceived by false prophets as the bible says, we have been on the streets for weeks suffering for this gang not to be there for us, first PASTOR SILAS MALAFAIA and now the BOLSONARO FAMILY! May a real RIGHT-WING leadership represent us in this fight!”, wrote the profile @_amandause.

Eduardo’s wife, who exposed her look on the net for the World Cup game, Heloísa also became the target of extremists in several publications.

“Disappointment is the word, unfollowing!” wrote the profile @ju.holanda.1.

“When you lie down in your comfortable bed at your 5 star hotel in Qatar, remember the elderly, children and even the disabled who are getting rained on at the doors of the barracks, fighting for the country… I don’t need to say anything more… your conscience will do the rest…”, commented the profile @ marcony9.

“Guys, let’s focus on the demonstrations! Our fight is for the country and not for the Bolsonaro family…”, scorned @Daniela_fernandaaragao.