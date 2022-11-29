Eduardo Bolsonaro says he went to Qatar to deliver pen drives about ‘the situation in Brazil’

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) claimed to have gone to Qatar, host country of the 2022 World Cup, in order to deliver pen drives with videos in English about “the situation in Brazil”. The son of President Jair Bolsoanro (PL) watched the match between Brazil and Switzerland at the stadium, on Monday 28.

Eduardo’s presence at the Cup irritated Bolsonarists, who promote coup acts in front of military installations to try to prevent the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“While we are in front of the barracks, for Liberty and for Brazil, he is enjoying life. That’s why I don’t have a pet politician,” wrote one user.

“In those pen drives here are videos in English explaining the situation in Brazil. I hope you don’t believe that here we only talk about the World Cup. Just to remind you that FIFA has more members than the United Nations itself. The entire press is here,” claimed the far-right parliamentarian in a video.

“Can’t you see the importance of international communication? Will we have to lose one of the very few accesses we have? Think about it a little bit before applauding because I appeared in Jornal Nacional ”, she added.