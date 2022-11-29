Eduardo Bolsonaro watches Brazil’s match in Qatar

The deputy’s presence in the host country of the tournament was recorded in a live on Twitch; he was accompanied by the woman

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) watched the Brazilian team’s match against Switzerland in Doha, Qatar. He appeared during a broadcast on the channel Casemiteon the platform streaming Twitch, taking a photo with supporters next to his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro, this Monday (28.Nov.2022).

The couple’s departure was not disclosed. However, the images of the son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) were recorded at Stadium 974, in Doha, capital of the host country of the World Cup.



Playback/Twitch @casemito – 28.Nov.2022 Print of the live broadcast on the @casemito channel on Twitch shows deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife Heloísa taking a photo with supporters

Earlier, Heloísa posted on her Instagram profile a story in the same clothes that you are wearing in the broadcast recording.



Playback/Instagram @heloisa.bolsonaro Heloísa Bolsonaro published a photo in the stories his Instagram profile before the match between Brazil and Switzerland; she appears in the same outfit from the broadcast

He also published a video of the couple’s daughter, Georgia, saying that the girl was with her grandmother, without specifying, however, whether it was with her mother, Heloísa Wolf, or with her mother-in-law, Cristina Bolsonaro (PP). “Gegê with grandma”says the publication.



Playback/Instagram @heloisa.bolsonaro In another storyHeloísa says her daughter is “with grandma”

The match between the teams from Brazil and Switzerland was at 1 pm this Monday (28.nov). Tite’s team won 1-0.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), is also in Qatar. On Sunday (November 27, 2022), he published a photo gallery on his Instagram profile and said he had attended a meeting with heads of parliaments from countries in North Africa and the Middle East.

“We talked about the World Cup and bringing people and countries together. At the invitation of the Parliament of Qatar, where the World Cup is taking place, we also spoke of the interest in deepening bilateral relations and the dialogue between the two Parliaments”wrote Lira in the description of the publication.

As informed by the Chamber of Deputies to the Power360the deputy arrives in Brazil on Tuesday (29.Nov.2022).

Eduardo Bolsonaro’s presence in Qatar was criticized on social media. In addition to opponents, supporters of the Bolsonaro family also expressed themselves negatively about the deputy’s trip to the country.

On Twitter, a user said that Eduardo “he forgot” of supporters who are camped in front of general headquarters since the victory of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of elections. “Us here under the resistant sun and rain and him there in Qatar having fun”he wrote.

Another user responded to a post by Eduardo Bolsonaro asking if he was in the country, then says that if he is, the deputy is nothing more than a “kid”🇧🇷

