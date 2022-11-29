Eduardo Bolsonaro’s pendrive adapts Nina from Avenida Brasil to 2022

If deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro had followed Nina’s saga, in the soap opera Avenida Brasil, he would have spared himself another embarrassment when he said that he went to Qatar to take pendrives with videos about the “situation in Brazil”.

After being caught enjoying the Brazil-Switzerland game, at stadium 974, while Bolsonaristas developed pneumonia soaking up the rain in coup acts in the name of his father, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro recorded a video saying that he went to the Middle East to deliver videos to other countries. To that end, he showed a handful of USB sticks.

“On these pendrives there are videos in English explaining the situation in Brazil. I hope you don’t believe that here we only talk about the World Cup. Just to remind you that FIFA has more members than the United Nations itself. The entire press is here,” he said.

Immediately, the term “pendrive” became one of the most talked about on Twitter, followed by “Google Drive”. Yes, because the crowd ridiculed the justification of son 03 of the President of the Republic, questioning whether he does not know about cloud storage services.

There are excellent ones available on the market, with encryption and all, guaranteeing security. And much cheaper than paying a ticket for him and his wife, as well as accommodation and tickets, in the middle of the hours of the National Congress in Brazil. Yes, deputies are not on vacation.

Let’s go back ten years in time. Like Eduardo Bolsonaro, soap opera author João Manuel Carneiro ignored the existence of technology on Avenida Brasil and the character Nina, played by Débora Falabella, became a laughing stock.

She had photographed the villain Carminha (Adriana Esteves) with her lover. But as Nina kept the images on paper, they were stolen one by one by Carminha’s henchmen. The public questioned why the young lady did not use a USB stick, which was already popular in 2012, in the same way that the internet today wonders why Eduardo did not use the cloud.

At the time, Carneiro even apologized for the gaffe. “I’m a virtual illiterate. I have to change. I don’t know how to buy anything, or pay a bill, or download music over the internet. I thought I was a normal person, but I’m not”, he said, at the time, in a record by Maurício Stycer, from UOL.

You don’t need to have watched Avenida Brasil to know that there is a flaw in the Bolsonaro family’s script regarding the excuse for having appeared at a game in Qatar while radical Bolsonarists are camped outside barracks asking for a coup.

The humiliation was even greater because, upon seeing millions of Brazilians reappropriate the colors of the national flag and the shirt of the soccer team, coup groups asked everyone to change yellow and blue to black on game days. Eduardo appeared in yellow at the stadium.

Others criticized those who support the national team, celebrating with football, while the “true patriots” keep the vigils of the “Brazilian spring”. Eduardo was partying with a man dressed as a World Cup cup in the stadium.

As a journalist friend who is covering football in Qatar said, the Bolsonaro family must have recorded this type of scene several times before they manage to get a video where they don’t appear laughing in the faces of their followers.