Elderly man drowns after falling into a weir while feeding fish in western Paraná

A 62-year-old elderly man drowned after falling into a weir while feeding fish in the municipality of Santa Helena, Paraná, this Saturday morning (19), according to information from the region’s Fire Department.

Firefighters and the Health Consortium of Western Paraná Municipalities (Consamu) were called, but when they arrived in the area, the elderly man was already dead. They said it is not possible to confirm the cause of the accident.

Rescuers said that the victim was found on the banks of the site by the family members themselves. The relatives said that the man had the daily habit of feeding the fish during the morning.

Drowning causes about 5,700 deaths per year in Brazil

Data released by the Brazilian Society of Water Rescue (Sobrasa) indicate that drowning on beaches, swimming pools, rivers and dams cause approximately 5,700 deaths annually.

Research shows that by 2020 drowning was the second cause of death among children aged one to four years old. Since then, it has become the first.

Due to data like these, the Latin American Week for the Prevention of Drowning began last Monday (14), which runs until next Sunday (20).

This week’s actions take place a little less than a month before the beginning of summer, the hottest season of the year and when drownings occur more frequently. From December to March, 45% of all cases occur.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), drowning is a worldwide problem and kills more than 230,000 people a year, with 90% of these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries.