England and Wales make classic that goes beyond the ball







England went through Wales in a duel for Euro 2016 that was full of barbs

“We know the Welsh don’t like us. Do we like them? In fact, neither do we.” This phrase was said by former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, before the meeting between England and Wales in the Euro group stage, in 2016, and shows the tension between the two teams that meet this tuesdayat 4 pm, in a duel valid for Group B of the Cup.

Two of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom, the rivalry between the English and the Welsh is great, mainly due to geographical issues, but which during history have extended to sports issues.

For England coach Gareth Southgate, the proximity between the two Federation Units adds spice to the duel on the pitch. But, according to his view, this rivalry relationship is fostered much more by Wales than by England.

– We know that they (Wales) have an additional motivation to play against England, from what they are saying. It’s like any other two countries that have close borders. It’s a great sporting rivalry, nothing more. The feeling may not be mutual, but I understand – highlighted the coach in a press conference that preceded the first confrontation between the teams in World Cups, which takes place this Tuesday (29), at 4 pm (Brasília time).





Southgate in an interview before the game between England and Wales

In football, the history of divergences between the two countries is more recent, not least because Wales has regained prominence in this sport only in recent years. The Dragons are back in a Cup after 64 years, for example.

Even so, the episode at the Euro six years ago already demonstrated how territorial and even cultural differences can be taken into the four lines and become elements to raise the level of competitiveness.

This ‘feud’ between the two countries, for example, can be seen more clearly in rugby, a sport in which the two Federations have a tradition.

– Look what these bastards have done to Wales. They took our coal, our water, our steel. They buy our houses and live in them for a fortnight a year. What did they give us in return? Absolutely nothing. We have been exploited, abused, controlled and punished by the British. And it’s them we’re up against this afternoon,” said Phil Bennett, captain of the 1977 Welsh rugby team, ahead of Wales’ legendary victory over England in that year’s Five Nations Tournament.





Welsh rugby legend Phil Bennett passed away in June this year

FIELD AND BALL (ROUND)

To further spice up the first meeting between the Welsh and English for the World Cup, both teams have chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the competition, albeit under different conditions.

England are more comfortable, needing only a draw to confirm promotion to the next round. However, manager Gareth Southgate has made it clear that he won’t be satisfied with just advancing. as he also wants to be the leader of group B. For that, a victory is essential to not have to cheer against Iran in the duel against the United States.

– We have a chance to win the group with a positive result. Our display is the key. We played well with the ball in the first game, we scored a lot of goals. The second game was more difficult for us, we defended very well and now we want to put the two elements of the game together – highlighted the English coach.

Wales’ mission is much more complicated. The Dragons need to beat England by four goals difference, something that has never happened in history.

To make matters worse, the Welsh taboo against the English is great: it’s been 38 years without victories. The last triumph was in May 1984, for the Home Championship, a tournament involving the four teams from the United Kingdom – in addition to England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Since then, there have been six meetings, all with the victory of the English Team.





England beat Wales 3-0 in the last meeting between the teams in 2020

Even so, the spark left by Wilshere, who is no longer a professional player, remains lit when England and Wales cross paths. Much because the statement by the now coach of Arsenal’s under-18 team was motivated by an opening statement by Welsh striker Gareth Bale who, before the meeting six years ago, said that his compatriots had “more passion and pride” than the English . In addition to opining that he would not trade anyone on his team for the opponent.

– They think they are very good but they haven’t shown anything yet. We believe we can beat them – highlighted the Welsh star at the time.

Unlike Wilshere, Bale remains active and as the main name of the Welsh national team. And it was precisely the striker who was chosen to speak to the press before the confrontation with England for the World Cup. More experienced, at the age of 33, this time the number 11 was more cautious and tried only to minimize the pressure on his team’s side.





Bale gave an interview before Wales face England

– We’ve been working hard the last two days. Of course we would love to have sold everything and be much better off, but the truth is that football is difficult and if that were the case we would be the favorites to win the World Cup. So we need to stay strong and together, work as always, keep our spirits high and keep 100% – said the player who currently plays for Los Angeles FC.

Wales opened the World Cup with a 1-1 draw with the United States. Bale even scored the goal for the Dragons, converting a penalty in the second half. In the next game, the Welsh were defeated by Iran, conceding two goals already in the second half stoppage time.

On the English side there is still invincibility, even with the draw with a taste of defeat in the confrontation against the Americans for the second round. In the debut, the Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2.

Against the Welsh team, trend is that England has up to three changes in relation to the lineup that started the first two games. THE Jordan Henderson is more likely to replace Bellingham🇧🇷 Jack Greaslish and Phil Foden, both from Manchester City, could earn a chance in the starting lineup.

