England vs. Senegal in the Round of 16 – DW – 11/29/2022

20 years later, Senegal will play in the round of 16 of a football World Cup. The African champions will face the vice-champion of Europe, England. The game is scheduled for December 4, at Al Bayt stadium (7 pm – universal time).

Wales 0-3 England

It was a quiet and expected victory for the English team. England’s goals all came in the second half, with Marcus Rashford standing out. The striker who plays for Manchester United scored two goals, one of them a direct free kick. A great goal. Phil Foden also scored and closed the score at 0-3.

Iran 0-1 USA

It was a very intense, balanced game, but the United States of America made it to the round of 16. It is the seventh time that the US team has made it through the group stage of a soccer World Cup.

Pulisic scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute. Assisted by Sergino Dest and the former Borussia Dortmund player scored the winning goal. The United States will play the Netherlands in the Round of 16. The duel is scheduled for December 3, at Khalifa International Stadium.

Timothy Weah, son of George Weah Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP/picture alliance

Highlight for Timothy Weah. The US striker is the son of the only African player to win the Ballon d’Or, George Weah. Timothy has already done what his father never did, play and score in the final phase of a soccer World Cup and is one of the offensive references of the United States of America national team.